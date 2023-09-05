The Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Superhero, Horror, and Action Movies Still to Come This Year

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023.
From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia.
Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia
Let’s start at the top, with everything that came out in January.
Movies that came out in January 2023
- Mummies (animation) rent on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99
- M3GAN is streaming on Netflix and Binge
- Babylon rent on Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $5.99.
Movies that came out in February 2023
- Knock at the Cabin is streaming on Netflix and Binge
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stream it on Disney+
- Missing streaming on Prime Video and Binge.
Movies that came out in March 2023
- Creed III stream it on Amazon Prime Video
- 65 streaming on Prime Video and Binge
- Scream VI rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, Telstra TV, or YouTube for $5.99
- Shazam! Fury Of The Gods rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $6.99
- Pearl rent it via Apple TV, Amazon, or YouTube for $6.99
- The Portable Door catch it on Stan
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves can be rented on Apple TV, Amazon, Telstra TV, or YouTube for $6.99.
Movies that came out in April 2023
- Super Mario Bros. Amazon and YouTube have it to rent for $5.99
- The Pope’s Exorcist rent it via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99
- Evil Dead Rise rent via Amazon, Apple TV, or YouTube for $6.99.
Movies that came out in May 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming on Disney+
- Fast X can be rented on YouTube for $5.99
- The Little Mermaid streaming on Disney+
- Renfield can be rented via Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and Telstra TV for $17.99.
Movies that came out in June 2023
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still in some cinemas now, but on YouTube for $21.99
- The Boogeyman can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, and Fetch for $14.99
- Elemental can be bought for $24.99 on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, and Telstra TV
- The Flash can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $29.99
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99
- Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny can be bought on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $24.99.
New movies coming out in July 2023
- Insidious: The Red Door can be rented via Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $19.99
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (part 1) still in some cinemas now
- Barbie in cinemas now
- Oppenheimer in cinemas now
- Sisu on in cinemas now
- Haunted Mansion in cinemas now.
New movies coming out in August 2023
- The Meg 2 in cinemas now
- Chevalier in cinemas now
- Gran Turismo in cinemas now
- Asteroid City in cinemas now
- Strays on in cinemas now
- The Equalizer 3 in cinemas now.
New movies coming out in September 2023
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation) on September 7
- The Nun 2 on September 7
- Untitled A Quiet Place on September 13
- A Haunting in Venice on September 14
- Challengers on September 14
- Blue Beetle on September 14
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (animation) on September 14 (VIC/QLD), September 21 (NSW/WA/SA)
- Untitled DC film on September 21
- It Lives Inside on September 21
- The Creator on September 28
- Saw X on September 28
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie on September 28.
New movies coming out in October 2023
- True Love on October 5
- The Exorcist: Believer on October 5
- Poor Things on October 12
- Scarygirl on October 26
- Five Nights At Freddy’s on October 26.
New movies coming out in November 2023
- Blade on November 2
- The Marvels on November 9
- Napoleon on November 23
- Trolls Band Together on November 30.
New movies coming out in December 2023
- Wonka on December 14
- Untitled Star Trek film on December 21
- Star Wars Rogue Squadron on December 21
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 26
- Migration on December 26
- Robot Dreams on December 26
- Wish on December 26.
What’s releasing in 2024?
- Night Swim on January 4
- The Tiger’s Apprentice on January 11
- Argylle on February 1
- Wise Guys on February 1
- Elio on February 29
- A Quiet Place: Day One on March 7
- Dune Part II on March 14
- Disney’s Snow White on March 21
- Mickey 17 on March 28
- Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 28
- Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire on April 11
- Captain America: Brave New World on May 2
- Deadpool on May 2
- Furiosia on May 23
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on May 23
- The Watchers on June 6
- If on June 6
- Inside Out 2 on June 13
- Despicable Me 4 on June 20
- Mission Impossible 8 on June 27
- Mufasa: The Lion King on July 4
- Twisters on July 18
- Thunderbolts on July 25
- Trap on August 1
- Speak No Evil on August 8
- Kraven the Hunter on August 29
- Beetlejuice 2 on September 5
- Blade on September 5
- Transformers One (animation) on September 12
- Joker: Folie á Deux on October 3
- The Amateur on November 7
- Wicked Part 1 on November 28
- Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim on December 12
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 19
- Avatar 3 on December 19
- Thunderbolts on December 19
- Distant TBA.
That’s it for upcoming movies for 2023. If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.
This article has been updated since it was first published.