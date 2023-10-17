All the News, Trailers, and Cosplay You Might Have Missed From New York Comic Con 2023

New York Comic Con 2023 is at an end, and with it the book is closed on one of the most peculiar versions of the show in a long while—with the long shadow of Hollywood’s summer of labour reckonings and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike making for an event with some severely constrained splashiness.

That didn’t stop io9 from hitting the show floor at the Javits Center this past weekend to bring you the big trailers and news, as well as the oodles of fabulous cosplay pictures that make the show a highlight far more than any fancy trailer or celebrity-studded panel could anyway. Click through for an exhaustive roundup of all our NYCC 2023 coverage—see you in San Diego next year?

Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead Show Has a Brand New Teaser Trailer

Screenshot: AMC

Even if you’re one of the many fans who used to religiously watch The Walking Dead and fell off somewhere along the way, there’s one project coming you are still curious about. It’s, of course, the Rick and Michonne spinoff show called The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Read more here.

Ewan McGregor Talks Strikes, Bagel Opinions, and Little Else at NYCC

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

“Hello there,” New York. Kenobi star Ewan McGregor would have a lot to talk about with his starring role in the Star Wars canon or any other feature film, but he can’t, not when the actors union SAG-AFTRA is still fighting for a fair contract.

Read more here.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ First Trailer Promises Big Mysteries and Bigger Monsters

Screenshot: Apple

Over the course of almost 10 years and four movies, a central mystery has lingered in the films of Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse: what the hell is Monarch and what are they doing?

Read more here.

Interview With the Vampire Teases Out a Bloody Seduction

Image: AMC

Interview With the Vampire, one of the few projects from a major network that has been able to resume production during the continued SAG-AFTRA strike, (and one of my personal favourite TV shows), has finally gotten a new teaser. Yesterday at New York City Comic Con, audiences got a first taste of season two only minutes before the full teaser was put online. Take a look for yourself.

Read more here.

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic Con Day 1

Photo: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo

It’s the most wonderful and perhaps only acceptable time of the year to be wandering the halls of the Javits Center in New York City: Comic Con is back, and that means, aside from big news and celebrity panels, there’s so much wonderful, wonderful cosplay to take in! Check out a few of our favourites from wandering the show floor on day one.

Read more here.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Director Discusses Recreating FNAF Lore

Screenshot: Universal

The game Five Nights at Freddy’s gained an immense cult following not just for its jump scares, as popularized by the then-burgeoning “let’s play” YouTube channels back in 2014, but for the swath of theories and hidden lore behind the series’ murderous animatronics and the history of the haunted Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Read more here.

Shudder’s Next V/H/S Film Will Have a Sci-Fi Theme

Image: Shudder

Did you check out V/H/S/85, the latest entry in the long-running found-footage horror anthology series, when it hit Shudder last week? A hell of a lot of people did: it was the most-watched film premiere of the year for Shudder and AMC+. It comes as no surprise that a seventh V/H/S entry is officially on the way, this time with a special focus on sci-fi.

Read more here.

The Strangers Will Scare You Again, This Time As a Trilogy

Image: Lionsgate

Over 15 years ago, the original The Strangers movie became a cult classic horror film for its atmosphere and simple premise of a couple being terrorized by a trio of masked invaders. While it eventually got a sequel in 2018’s The Strangers: Prey at Night, Lionsgate wants the gap between instalments to be considerably shorter—hence, a trio of Strangers movies that’ll release throughout 2024.

Read more here.

The French Crew of Daryl Dixon Took Their Time With Production

Image: AMC

The first season of Daryl Dixon, a Walking Dead spinoff featuring Norman Reedus’ incredibly popular character, was primarily filmed in France. This is a far cry from the Senoia, Georgia locale where The Walking Dead had been filmed for nearly a decade. When the team landed in Europe, they quickly found out that the French had a different way of filming.

Read more here.

Victor LaValle on Bringing Women’s Perspectives Into The Changeling

Screenshot: Apple

Author Victor LaValle and showrunner Kelly Marcel spoke to io9 at a press line after the panel for Apple TV+’s adaptation of The Changeling, talking about how to work within the confines of the novel, and when to push the boundaries of what’s on the page.

Read more here.

Dragon Ball Daima Brings Back the Z Warriors in Kid-Sized Glory

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super’s anime adaptation ended over five years ago, and though the franchise has been kept alive with various games, movies, and a web series, there hasn’t had a proper mainline anime instalment since. Fortunately, that’s about to change in a big way with the release of Dragon Ball Daima.

Read more here.

The Changeling’s Directors Give LaKeith Stanfield His Flowers

Screenshot: Apple

“LaKeith [Stanfield] came into The Changeling with such dedication,” said Jonathan Van Tulleken, an executive producer/director on The Changeling. “I think it’s very rare to see an actor who brings his level of commitment to the set, and who is always digging through sort of the personal resonance in himself as well with the story. It really just makes the performance incredibly, incredibly grounded.”

Read more here.

Omni-Man’s Mortal Kombat 1 Debut Is as Bloody as You’d Expect (and Want)

Image: NetherRealm Studios/WB Games

Ever since Mortal Kombat 9, NetherRealm Studios has thrown in a crossover character or three into their fighting games. The Injustice games have had Hellboy and the Ninja Turtles, for example, but the Mortal Kombat games have been especially cameo-heavy in this regard: Mortal Kombat X featured Alien, Predator, and Leatherface, and Mortal Kombat 11 took things even further with Terminator, Robocop, Rambo, Joker, and Spawn.

Read more here.

Invincible’s Season 2 Trailer is All About the Bloody Fights to Come

Image: Prime Video

The first season of Invincible was a fun, delightful little show about young Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) coming into his own as a superhero and trying to live up to the legacy of his father Omni-Man (JK Simmons). It was also extremely violent right out the gate, in ways that often made for incredible animated superhero spectacle as regular and powered people were getting beat up and cut down in droves.

Read more here.

The X-Men Rise and Ultimates Return in Marvel’s 2024 Comics Plans

Image: Mark Brooks & Richard Isanove/Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics likes to use either of the two big yearly Comic-Cons to reveal their big plans for the following year. 2023’s been an eventful time for the publisher, and that momentum will be continuing throughout 2024 in some big ways—mainly as it pertains to the X-Men and the returning Ultimate Universe.

Read more here.

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 2

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo

It’s that time of year once again, folks, where New York becomes filled with fans and cosplayers due to New York Comic-Con. And as io9 likes to do, we’ve got a slideshow featuring some of the coolest-looking cosplay seen on the show floor.

Read more here.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s New Trailer Is a Wild, Rockin’ Trip

Screenshot: Netflix

New York Comic Con is here, and Netflix came ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Scott Pilgrim comics next year with the latest look at its new animated adaptation of Brian Lee O’Malley’s seminal series.

Read more here.

Hazbin Hotel Adds Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, and More to Its Cast

Image: Prime Video

During its New York Comic-Con panel for its upcoming shows, Prime Video revealed the full cast for its animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel. Based on the popular 2019 YouTube video from creator Vivienne Medrano, the streamer first teased the A24-backed series at the end of September.

Read more here.

FX’s Archer Will Go Out With a Three-Part Bang

Image: FX

Since 2009, Archer has been a reliable (sometimes award-winning) staple of adult animation and FX’s larger TV lineup. Having gone through multiple reinventions and status quo changes, it’s almost hard to imagine the show actually ending—which it did just a few days ago.

Read more here.

DC’s Elseworlds Imprint is Making a Multiversal Comeback

Image: DC Comics

In the same way that Marvel Comics has imprints for stories featuring alternate universe versions of its characters, DC Comics has that in Elseworlds. But that line disappeared after 2010, and was semi-replaced with similar enough imprints like Earth One (which was similarly short-lived), the Black Label, and the young adult graphic novel line. At this point, it’s likely that most folks would associate the name “Elseworlds” with the Arrowverse crossover event from 2018.

Read more here.

Matthew Vaughn Wants to Bring Kingsman and Kick-Ass Back Into the Spotlight

Image: Universal

Matthew Vaughn has been in the filmmaking game since 1996, but he’s perhaps best known for 2010’s Kick-Ass and 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service. His upcoming movie Argylle has made sure to put the latter movie front and center for its marketing, and it’s likely there are diehard fans hoping for some kind of resurgence for either (or both) franchise.

Read more here.

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 3

Photo: Eric Schulkin/Gizmodo

Halloween isn’t for another two weeks, but that doesn’t matter when it’s New York Comic-Con. All weekend, we’ve been sharing cool cosplay that we’ve seen on the show floor, and we’ve got one final showcase to close things out.

Read more here.

Matthew Vaughn is Still Being Coy About What the Hell’s Happening in Argylle

Screenshot: Apple

Matthew Vaughn, the guy who brought us comic book adaptations like X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass and Kingsmen: The Secret Service, has a new movie that seems akin to Stranger Than Fiction if it were directed by, well, Matthew Vaughn. At least, that’s what it seems on its face.

Read more here.

The ‘Security Guards of the Milky Way’ Discuss the Nose Ring Michael Rooker Found on the Floor

Photo: Artem Golub/Gizmodo

Supporting himself with a cane, Michael Rooker still managed to grab hold of the spotlight on stage at New York Comic Con along with his fellow stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The 68-year-old actor known for playing roles like Yondu in Guardians and Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead stole the show despite having a only a brief part in Vol. 3.

Read more here.

The Most Spectacular Cosplay of New York Comic-Con, Day 4

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Another year, another New York Comic Con is in the books. New York always brings out the best and brightest in terms of cosplay so we just had to grace you with one more heaping helping of amazing photos of some of the incredible cosplay at the convention. You saw day one, you saw day two, you may have even seen day three, and not, here’s the big finale.

Read more here.

Critical Role’s Cast Has a Friendly Competition for Voice Roles

Photo: Linda Codega/io9

Critical Role’s panel at New York Comic Con was full of questions about the popular web series—including its guest stars, recurring villains, and Matt Mercer’s uncanny ability to bring NPCs back from the dead. Or out of the shadows, whatever suits the story at any given time.

But beyond talk of the Bell’s Hells and various other adventuring parties, fans wanted to know about the cast’s other ventures into voice acting. Almost everyone had a funny war story to share about Hollywood casting.

Read more here.