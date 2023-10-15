Omni-Man’s Mortal Kombat 1 Debut Is as Bloody as You’d Expect (and Want)

Ever since Mortal Kombat 9, NetherRealm Studios has thrown in a crossover character or three into their fighting games. The Injustice games have had Hellboy and the Ninja Turtles, for example, but the Mortal Kombat games have been especially cameo-heavy in this regard: Mortal Kombat X featured Alien, Predator, and Leatherface, and Mortal Kombat 11 took things even further with Terminator, Robocop, Rambo, Joker, and Spawn.

Always looking to outdo themselves, the studio revealed ahead of Mortal Kombat 1’s release that among the DLC fighters would be Omni-Man from Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley’s Invincible. Ed Boon revealed a first look at how Omni-Man will play in the fighter, and you can probably guess how that goes. (Hint: Not well for anyone not named Omni-Man.) Brought over to the Kombat universe thanks to timeline shenanigans (and voiced by JK Simmons, who plays him in Invincible’s animated adaptation), he’s as arrogant and imposing as ever in video game form. Gameplay-wise, he appears to play as a bruiser type that’s slower than some of the other fighters, but makes up for that in sheer power.

Folks who were calling for Omni-Man to be included in Mortal Kombat 1 before the reveal should be satisfied by what NetherRealm does with him. It looks like he’s as brutal in the game as he is in the show—one of his Fatalities involves him using his poor victim as a shield for an incoming subway, and his Fatal Blow puts players in the eyes of whoever he’s pummeling with his fists. He definitely fits in the hyperviolent world of this franchise, and it’ll be interesting to see how he stacks up against current and future fighters throughout the game’s lifecycle.

Omni-Man will come to Mortal Kombat 1 alongside Peacemaker, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, and Quan Chi in November.

