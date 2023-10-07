CD Projekt Red Is Working on a Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Series

When Cyberpunk 2077 first launched after years of anticipation, a litany of bugs—and not even of the thematically cyberpunk kind—and other misgivings led to a disastrous landing. But in the years since, bolstered by goodwill updates and interest through collaborations like Netflix’s excellent anime Edgerunners, Cyberpunk 2077’s long road to redemption has climaxed with big updates and a new expansion—and another adaptation on the horizon.

This morning CD Projekt Red announced that it is working with Anonymous Content to develop a new live-action series set in the game developer’s take on the world of Mike Pondsmith’s iconic RPG system. Already in early development and searching for a screenwriter, the series will be developed by AC Studios, with Cyberpunk 2077’s development team working “in close collaboration” on the project.

The timing of the announcement comes as CD Projekt Red just launched both a vast “2.0” update to Cyberpunk 2077 reworking many of its maligned systems and fixing even more visual errors and bugs from the game, which has steadily been patched and updated since its divisive release in late 2020, as well as a new critically acclaimed expansion, Phantom Liberty. But while Cyberpunk 2077’s tarnished reputation from launch has largely been cleaned up with its recent resurgence, it’s also worth noting that this live-action series comes after Trigger’s Edgerunners anime already provided a huge boost in interest to the game when it came out last year. Now that 2077 is in a much stronger place, it’ll be interesting to see how another switch in mediums will go—and if, now that the games’ story is seemingly at an end on a bittersweet high note, a live-action show has a similar chance to bring in a whole new eager audience into the Cyberpunk world.

We’ll bring you more news on CD Project Red’s plans for the Cyberpunk 2077 show as and when we learn them.

