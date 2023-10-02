Leave the World Behind Is a Doomsday Prepper’s Nightmare

Leave The World Behind, based on the novel by Rumaan Alam, has a terrifying new trailer. An cyber-thriller, the story takes place in the near future as something kickstarts the apocalypse in the middle of Amanda and Clay’s luxury rent-a-mansion vacation. Check out the new trailer below.

Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali headline this tense horror film as two families seek shelter in the same house as disaster looms on the horizon. There are no answers, there is no communication, and as the world struggles to respond to the attacks, the two families have to find a away to survive.

Leave The World Behind | Official Teaser | Netflix Leave The World Behind | Official Teaser | Netflix

The movie also stars Charlie Evans and Farrah Mackenzie as Archie and Rose—Amanda and Clay’s children; and Myha’la Herrold as Ruth.

Leave the World Behind will be in select theaters on November 22 and streaming on Netflix December 8.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn’t exist.

