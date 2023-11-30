MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Godzilla x Kong, Sonic 3, and More

Jennifer Garner dances around whether or not she’ll return to Elektra in Deadpool 3. Jodie Comer faces the apocalypse in a new trailer for The End We Start From. Plus, Netflix offers a glimpse of Sandman’s return, and Noah Hawley talks about the endgame of his Alien series. Spoilers now!

The Black Phone 2

Deadline reports Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora will all (somehow) return for The Black Phone 2.

Deadpool 3

Jennifer Garner coyly answered, “I don’t know what you’re talking about” when Collider asked if she “ever thought” she was “going to wear the Elektra suit again” in Deadpool 3.

I don’t know what you’re talking about. What could you mean? Not that I’m aware of.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

A new Tweet has our first look at Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Elsewhere, Comic Book has another teaser poster for Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

Everyone Will Burn

A telekinetic teenager may be the harbinger of the apocalypse in the trailer for Everyone Will Burn, coming to Digital this December 5.

Everyone Will Burn | Official Trailer | Drafthouse Films

A Vampire in the Family

A sports podcaster discovers his brother-in-law is a vampire in the trailer for A Vampire in the Family, coming to Netflix this December 24.

A Vampire in the Family | Official Trailer | Netflix

The End We Start From

Jodie Comer escapes a cataclysmic flood in the latest trailer for The End We Start From, coming to theaters nationwide January 19.

The End We Start From | Official Trailer

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli has also released a final English-language trailer for The Boy and the Heron.

THE BOY AND THE HERON | The Final Teaser

Alien: The Series

Variety reports Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille and Adrian Edmondson have joined the cast of the Alien TV series in currently undisclosed roles.

Relatedly, showrunner Noah Hawley confirmed to Collider he has an endgame in mind for the series as a whole.

There’s definitely a place that I’m going, which I had with Legion, also. I just don’t necessarily know how long it’s gonna take me to get there, and on some level, I don’t want to know too much. Once you remove the play and the potential and the imagination, that’s why I’ve stopped outlining anything. First of all, no one ever said, “That’s the best outline I ever read.” And second of all, it’s just a different part of your brain, honestly. It’s a different part of your brain that thinks about story that way versus the part of your brain that is writing the story. What we do is we get the writers in a room and we’ve got the whiteboards and we start big picture. We start to write stuff in, like “Episode five, this might happen.” We get a loose structure to it and a sense of, “All right, this is the episode where this needs to happen.” And then, the writing process allows more discovery and allows the characters to live on the page in a way that doesn’t stifle the creativity. That said, in order to make things feel random and have coincidence and those real-life elements that we have, you do have to plan that pretty profoundly, but within that, I like to leave room to discover.

The Last of Us

According to Spoiler TV, production on the second season of The Last Of Us is scheduled to begin “early 2024.”

Chucky

Meanwhile, production has resumed on the third season of Chucky, according to a new announcement from Syfy.

The Sandman

Production has additionally resumed on the second season of The Sandman.

First look at ‘THE SANDMAN’ Season 2. Filming has now resumed. pic.twitter.com/wDxmi7Bp0W — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 29, 2023

A Murder at the End of the World

The body count continues as Darby confronts her prime suspect in the synopsis for “Crypt,” the fifth episode of A Murder at the End of the World.

Darby confronts her prime suspect only to find the tables turned and an unexpected alliance formed, until someone else dies and her own life is threatened.

Ted: The Series

Finally, Ted the magic teddy bear enrolls in high school in the trailer for his new prequel series at Peacock.

ted | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

