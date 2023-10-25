MORNING SPOILERS: If Good Omens Returns, There’s Major Behind the Scenes Changes

The Five Nights at Freddy’s crew talks meeting fan expectations. Hear Chris Pine’s villain song from Disney’s Wish. The Simpsons sets its latest Treehouse of Horror return. Plus, what’s coming up as Doom Patrol nears its end. To me, my spoilers!

Blacula 3

According to Variety, a third Blacula movie set in “a metropolitan city post-coronavirus pandemic” after the events of Scream Blacula Scream in is now in development at MGM. Directed by Deon Taylor, the film’s official logline only states the ancient African prince “thirsts for vengeance” and is “ready to avenge the death of his ancestors and of those responsible for robbing his people of their work, culture and heritage as they appropriated it for profit” 200 years after Dracula “failed to agree to end the slave trade.”

If

John Krasinski’s upcoming fantasy-comedy, If — formerly titled Imaginary Friends — will now release a week earlier than previously expected May 17, 2024. Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, Bobby Moynihan, Louis Gossett Jr., Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Sam Rockwell, Richard Jenkins, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Christopher Meloni, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Vince Vaughn co-star. [Coming Soon]

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The cast and crew of Five Nights at Freddy’s discuss meeting the fan expectations in a new featurette.

Five Nights at Freddy’s | For the Fans

Wish

Chris Pine records his villain song, “This Is The Thanks I Get?!” in a new behind-the-scenes look at Wish.

Wish | Booth to Screen – “This Is The Thanks I Get?!”

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Joel Hodgson is now raising funds for a potential fourteenth season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 on the series’ brand-new dedicated crowdfunding platform, The Showmaker.

Good Omens

In response to a fan on Instagram, Good Omens showrunner Douglas Mackinnon declared he’s “not involved with this show anymore.”

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV

A new poster reveals Treehouse of Horror XXXIV will premiere this November 5 on Fox.

It’s the most frightful time of the year. Treehouse of Horror XXXIV arrives November 5 on @FOXTV, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/4oPYHae8nH — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 24, 2023

Doom Patrol

Spoiler TV has photos from “Tomb Patrol,” the tenth episode of Doom Patrol’s final season. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Max

Photo: Max

Photo: Max

Photo: Max

Curses!

Robert Englund kidnaps his grandson in a new clip from Curses!, premiering this Friday on Apple TV+.

Curses! — “How Dare You” Clip | Apple TV+

Chucky

Finally, Chucky hopes to make Jake, Devon and Lexy his final three sacrifices to Damballa in a clip from tonight’s new episode.

SNEAK PEEK: Chucky of The Opera | Chucky S3 E4 | SYFY & USA Network

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.