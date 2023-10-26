MORNING SPOILERS: More Movies Face Delays as Studios and SAG-AFTRA Continue Negotiation

Mike Flanagan has found the rest of his cast for Life of Chuck. Chucky prepares to go out in a blaze of glory in our first look at the back half of Chucky season 3. Plus, another Five Nights at Freddy poster to tide you over, and a new look at Lisa Frankenstein. Spoilers away!

The Life of Chuck

Mike Flanagan has revealed Heather Langenkamp, Matthew Lillard, Mia Sara, Benjamin Pajak, Trinity Jo-li Bliss, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Antonio Raul Corbo, Harvey Guillen, David Dastmalchian, Kate Siegel, Carl Lumbly, Annalise Basso, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Matt Biedel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Trucco, Violet McGraw and Molly C. Quinn have joined the cast of The Life of Chuck on Twitter.

World Breaker

Deadline reports Brad Anderson (Session 9) is attached to direct World Breaker, a “sci-fi survival/action film” planning to film in Belfast, Ireland. Based on a script by Joshua Rollins (Infinite Storm) and Martin Brennan (Zone 414), the story is set five years after “a tear in the fabric of reality brought creatures to our world from an alternate dimension bent on our destruction. A father hides his daughter on an island to keep her safe while he prepares her for survival and the battles to come. But when the world is about to break, no place is safe.”

Trick ‘r Treat 2

Michael Dougherty confirmed Trick ‘r Treat 2 is still “in active development” at Legendary during a recent interview with Collider.

I will say this, because we said it last year at the Beyond Fest screening, the sequel is in active development with Legendary. I’ll go so far as to say that we have several drafts of a script. I brought back the same storyboard artist I mentioned before, Simeon Wilkins, so we have a stack of storyboards and a good fat stack of concept art done by Breehn Burns as well. So it’s inching along. I’m hoping to talk to Legendary. They’ve been wonderful, like great collaborators. But so much of it is timing, and as you know, we just got out of a strike, so the next step, fingers crossed, would be looking at budget, of course, schedule, and all the rest. But we have a really, really great script for a sequel. And I brought in my co-writer from Krampus to do it with me. So Zach Shields and Todd Casey also helped me write Trick ‘r Treat Part 2.

Beetlejuice 2/Twisters/Venom 3

According to Variety, Warner Bros. and Sony will delay the releases of Beetlejuice 2, Twisters and Venom 3 unless “production can resume in the next few weeks” amid the ongoing SAG strike.

Lisa Frankenstein

Entertainment Weekly has two new images of Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse as they appear in Lisa Frankenstein.

Photo: Focus Features

Photo: Focus Features

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Coming Soon also has a new poster for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Photo: Blumhouse

As We Know It

Tainted soy milk causes the zombie apocalypse in the trailer for As We Know It, starring Pam Grier, Mike Castle, Oliver Cooper, Taylor Blackwell, Danny Mondello and Chris Parnell.

As We Know It (2023) | Trailer | Comedy | Horror | Romance As We Know It (2023) | Trailer | Comedy | Horror | Romance

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV

Bloody-Disgusting has new images from this year’s Treehouse of Horror Halloween special airing November 5 on Fox. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Photo: Fox

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a teenager during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots in the trailer for “One Night in Koreatown,” next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap 2×05 Promo “One Night in Koreatown” (HD) Quantum Leap 2×05 Promo “One Night in Koreatown” (HD)

Chucky

Finally, Tiffany encourages Chucky to “go out in a blaze of glory” when he returns for new episodes next year.

Chucky Season 3, Part 2: “He’s Not Dead Yet” Promo (HD) Chucky Season 3, Part 2: “He’s Not Dead Yet” Promo (HD)

