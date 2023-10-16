MORNING SPOILERS: Invincible’s Third Season Is Already in the Works

New York Comic Con just wrapped, and we’ve got updates from The Changeling, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. There was also some absolutely epic cosplay, so you should check out our slideshows of some of the great costumes we saw during the three days we were there. But don’t put your costumes away just yet, spoilers, we’re entering spooky season, and just getting started.

Lobo

According to Jeff Sneider on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo in James Gunn’s DC cinematic universe.

It is true — Jason Momoa is Lobo. Done. Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo, and that will be officially announced most likely … I would say around February. It has nothing to do with the strike — it has to do with Aquaman. So Aquaman’s got to do theaters, and then it’ll be on Max … after it’s on Max and has played for a week or two on Max or whatever, I think in February — maybe March at the latest — you’re going to get an announcement about Momoa as Lobo — especially if he’s part of the Superman cast.

Santa’s List

Deadline reports Jhené Chase is attached to direct Santa’s List, a new Christmas-set horror film described as “a festive Christmas version of your favorite slashers.” Set in Deep Haven, a town “known for its world-renowned Santa Claus festival,” the story follows Eve, a “big city detective” lured “back to her hometown” to solve the murder of her best friend. “With each passing victim, the killer seems to be closer to home than ever. Will she solve what ‘my true love gave to me’ before it’s too late or will Santa check the final name off his list?”

The Marvels

Disney has released six new character posters for The Marvels.

Character posters for #TheMarvels have finally been released! pic.twitter.com/gfBdfHL39Y — The Marvels Updates (@marvelsupdates) October 15, 2023

Lisa Frankenstein

Focus Features has released a teaser for Diablo Cody and Zelda William’s Lisa Frankenstein, starring Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Joe Chrest and Henry Eikenberry.

it’s giving unliving ⚡️ LISA FRANKENSTEIN only in theaters 2.9.24.



written by diablo cody & directed by @zeldawilliams. pic.twitter.com/NrxVQ7nm5G — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) October 13, 2023

Creature

Since Frankenstein narratives are having a bit of a moment, Netflix has also released a trailer for Creature, a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel from Turkey.

Creature | Official Trailer | Netflix Creature | Official Trailer | Netflix

Monsternado

A tornado carrying prehistoric monsters— including, but not limited to megalodon, pterodactyls, giant octopuses, and crocodiles — inches toward the east coast in the trailer for Monsternado, coming to VOD this November 14.

MONSTERNADO – TRAILERa MONSTERNADO – TRAILERa

Doctor Who

Russell T. Davies revealed a yet-to-be-announced fourth 60th anniversary special was filmed in secret in the latest edition of Doctor Who Magazine.

Okay, it was July, this year. But as the summer began, I was thinking about the 60th and wondered, have we done enough? So I had an idea on July 5, sent a format proposal to the team on July 20, then three scriptwriters got to work, and now, just two months later, in the second half of September, we’re about to embark on a 6-day studio shoot of brand new material that will make you FIZZ! I promise!

[Den of Geek]

Skull Island

According to series creator Brian Duffield, a second season of Skull Island is officially moving forward at Netflix.

‘SKULL ISLAND’ creator Brian Duffield confirmed that Season 2 is fully written.



The season is awaiting a greenlight from Netflix to continue.



Would you watch another season of the show? pic.twitter.com/39sdrB4tOU — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) October 14, 2023

Invincible

Likewise, a third season of Invincible is now in development at Amazon.

‘INVINCIBLE’ Season 3 is already in the works at Prime Video. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/Ef1Xd126tR — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 14, 2023

Star Trek: Prodigy

The Protostar crew “save the day at the very last moment” in the synopsis for “Supernova, Part II” — the first season finale of Star Trek: Prodigy.

As all looks lost, the young crew of the Protostar save the day at the very last moment.

[Spoiler TV]

Fear the Walking Dead

The survivors face an identity crisis in the synopsis for “Iron Tiger,” the eighth episode of Fear the Walking Dead’s final season.

The survivors are forced to choose between who they’ve become and who they want to be.

[Spoiler TV]

Treehouse of Horror XXXIV

Bart is turned into an NFT in the synopsis for Treehouse of Horror XXXIV.

Bart is turned into an NFT and Marge must fight through the Blockchain to rescue him; Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs.

[Spoiler TV]

Doom Patrol

The Doom Patrol celebrate Christmas in four new images from “Immortimas Patrol” courtesy of Spoiler TV.

Photo: Max

Photo: Max

Photo: Max

Photo: Max

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Finally, a teaser confirms Daryl Dixon will return for a second season next year.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Teaser | The Book of Carol The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Teaser | The Book of Carol

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.