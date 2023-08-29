Go Big With the Best Mobile Plans With Lots of Data

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you find yourself regularly capping your mobile plan’s monthly data allowance, then it’s about time you make a big change. Bigger is always better. It’s true when it comes to burgers, wine bottles, and your Pokémon card collection. And it’s especially true when it comes to the best phone plans. If you want the best bang for your buck you can get, a SIM-only plan with a big data allowance is where it’s at.

If want to feel large and in charge, here’s a look at the best mobile plans with a lot of data.

Best mobile plans with at least 40GB of data

In terms of the cheapest offerings, TPG has a half-price deal for its 40GB mobile plan. If you sign up for this plan, you’ll pay $15 per month for the first six months and then $30 per month ongoing. If you need a bit more data, this half-price offering also extends to TPG’s other mobile plans. That means you’ll only pay $20 per month for the first six months you’re with TPG for its 60GB plan, and then $40 per month thereafter.

This half-price promo is also being offered by iiNet, although you don’t get as much data as you would with TPG. The provider is offering its 40GB plan for only $15 per month for the first six months of your connection. After this discount period ends you’ll be paying $29.99 per month. The plan is also contract-free, so you’re able to leave whenever as well.

If you don’t want to mess around with shifting billing prices, Kogan and Southern Phone are both solid choices with decent dollar-to-data value. Kogan is offering a 40GB plan for a flat rate of $25 per month, while Southern Phone has a 75GB plan for $35 per month.

Best mobile plans with at least 80GB of data

If you want a decent amount of data for cheap, Dodo is currently offering to double its monthly allowance for the first three months you’re with the provider. That means instead of the usual 45GB, you’ll get 90GB while still paying $35 per month. This plan is also contract-free.

Kogan has a similar plan to Dodo as well, where you’ll pay a flat $40 per month for 80GB of data.

If you want a mobile plan with a slightly larger data allowance, both Numobile and Woolworths are offering SIM plans with 90GB of data for $45 per month and 95GB for $50 per month, respectively. Both plans also have access to Telstra’s 5G network, although Numobile’s is only a trial until August 31. If you go with Woolies you’ll also receive a 10 per cent discount off one grocery shop per month.

Best mobile plans with at least 100GB of data

Still after more data? As far as the cheapest plans go, MATE is currently running a promotion where your first three months with the provider will cost you a measly $1 per month. Considering you get a whopping 120GB of data, you really can’t beat that in terms of dollar-for-data value. Once this discount period ends, you’ll be paying $45 per month, which isn’t too bad for this data tier.

If you don’t think you’ll need a plan with more than 100GB of data, Circles.Life has a pretty good offer going. You’ll get 50GB of bonus data for the first 12 months you’re with the provider – bringing its total up to 150GB – while also saving $3 off your monthly bill for the duration of this offer (now $42 per month, down from $45).

Southern Phone also has a mobile plan with 100GB of data for $50 per month, which should keep you happy. If you want a bit more data, Amaysim has a 120GB plan for $50 per month. Belong, which is Telstra’s budget mobile plan, is offering a plan with 160GB for $55 per month.

If you want to try something a bit different, Felix has a mobile plan with an unlimited data cap, which you can currently pick up for 50 per cent off for your first three renewals when you use the promo code FELIX50. With this introductory deal, you’ll pay $17.50 per month for the first three monthly renewals, and then $35 per month thereafter. However, there is a trade-off to this unlimited data allowance – Felix caps its data speeds at 20Mbps.

Best mobile plans with at least 200GB of data

If you want a massive amount of data, Vodafone has doubled the data capacity across all of its mobile plans at no extra cost. This means you can pick up a 300GB plan for $55 per month and a 600GB plan for $65 per month. This double data offer is only available until September 4, but once you’ve signed up you’ll have these increased caps for the lifespan of your Vodafone plan.

However, Optus is also offering a large plan with a great dollar-to-data value (although not as good as Vodafone’s 600GB offer). You can currently pick up Optus’ Plus Promo Plan for $69 per month and score a data capacity of 500GB. This price only lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, before increasing to $89 per month.

If these large plans still don’t have enough data for you, then we don’t know what will.

For comparison, Optus is offering 220GB for $69 per month, while Telstra will sell you a 300GB plan for $95 per month. These plans are all contract-free.