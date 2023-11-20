Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s Latest Trailer Prepares the Underwater Royal Family for War

Here’s a new look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the final feature from Warner Bros.’ last era of DC films before we turn over to James Gunn’s new DC Studios franchise world.

Directed by James Wan, the Jason Momoa starrer drops in on the Curry clan going full Aquafam as Arthur and Mera (Amber Heard) raise their kid in the little lighthouse shack along with grandpa (Temura Morrison), while grandma (patron saint of cinema Nicole Kidman) splits under the sea royal duties with her son. Things seem idyllic until Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) returns with the intention to end the royal family line; his plan to take over the kingdom involves making a deal with some really bad sea creatures.

The film is set to open on December 22; take a look at the new trailer below.

With Aquaman’s entire family under threat, even Orm (Patrick Wilson) is back to protect their claim to the throne—and most importantly, his little nephew, who gets taken by Black Manta. The estranged brothers must unite to protect their kingdom and family in what may be one last under the sea adventure for the Snyderverse era of DC pictures.

Watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in theaters on December 22.

