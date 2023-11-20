The Best Early Black Friday Sales for Tech, Including TVs, Robovacs and More

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of 2023 is barely a month away, which means it’s time for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. While Black Friday traditionally starts on the last Friday of November, a few brands and retailers have gotten ahead of the pack and launched their sales early in Australia.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait until the Friday rush to grab a massive bargain, but the bad news is that there are a lot of deals available right now. So to help you sort through a dizzying array of sales, we’ve gone ahead and collected all of the best early Black Friday 2023 deals.

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming

8BitDo : Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers

: Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers Humble : Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more

: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more JB Hi-Fi : Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games

: Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games PlayStation : Save 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games

: Save 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games PowerA : Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers

: Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels and flight sticks

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs, headphones and entertainment

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for robot vacuums and cleaning

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for home and kitchen

What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Big W, have begun to embrace Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering discounts that rival Boxing Day sales prices.

While “Cyber Monday” has become synonymous with online sales, as it’s a day when e-retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year, most retailers offer their Black Friday sales online as well. If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.

When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?

Black Friday has historically begun on the Friday following Thanksgiving, while the Cyber Monday sales take place on the following Monday. In 2023, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, while Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday were initially different sale events, over time, the line differentiating the two has blurred. Retailers and brands will usually run their Black Friday sales through until the end of Cyber Monday. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Black Friday or Cyber Monday only.

