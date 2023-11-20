The Best Early Black Friday Sales for Tech, Including TVs, Robovacs and More

The end of 2023 is barely a month away, which means it’s time for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. While Black Friday traditionally starts on the last Friday of November, a few brands and retailers have gotten ahead of the pack and launched their sales early in Australia.
The good news is that you don’t have to wait until the Friday rush to grab a massive bargain, but the bad news is that there are a lot of deals available right now. So to help you sort through a dizzying array of sales, we’ve gone ahead and collected all of the best early Black Friday 2023 deals.
Be sure to keep an eye on this post, as we’ll update it when more and more deals become available.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs, headphones and entertainment
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for robot vacuums and cleaning
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for home and kitchen
- What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?
- When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech
- Amazon: Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo devices
- Anker: Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers
- Apple: Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products, including the iPad (2022), Watch SE and MacBook Air
- Belkin: Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops and cooking appliances
- Charmast: Save up to 65 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
- Creality: Get up to 20 per cent off 3D printers and accessories
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off select resin 3D printers and accessories
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops and headphones
- Kobo: Save up to $30 off select eReaders
- Kobo Sage – now $429.95 (down from $459.95)
- Kobo Forma – now $379.95 (down from $429.95)
- Kobo Libra 2 – now $299.95 (down from $319.95)
- Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
- Nikon: Save up to 47 off select cameras, lenses and more
- Satechi: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
- Segway-Ninebot: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
- Segway Ninebot KickScooter F25 – now $599 (down from $899)
- Segway Ninebot KickScooter G65 – now $1,199 (down from $1,699)
- Segway Ninebot KickScooter P65A – now $1,699 (down from $2,199)
- Segway Ninebot SuperScooter GT2 – now $4,999 (down from $6,499)
- Skylight Digital Frame: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
- Sovol: Save up to 40 per cent off select 3D printers and accessories
- TP-Link: Save up to 38 on select smart home devices, including lighting and security cameras
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming
- 8BitDo: Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers
- Humble: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games
- PlayStation: Save 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games
- PowerA: Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels and flight sticks
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC
- Acer: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Alienware: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 19 per cent off select monitors
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- ARZOPA: Save up to 39 per cent off portable monitors
- ASUS: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices, along with up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories and 47 per cent off select laptops
- Corsair: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 28 per cent off select PC components and up to 32 per cent off select monitors
- Crucial: Save on select SSDs and memory upgrades
- DELL: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- Elgato: Save up to 58 per cent off select streaming gear
- HP: Up to 40 per cent off select products
- HyperX: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories, keyboards, mice and headsets
- Lenovo: Save on select laptops and tablets, along with up to 43 per cent off select monitors
- LG: Save up to 48 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Microsoft: Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops
- MSI: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Netgear: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- Prism+: Save up to 50 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming gear
- Samsung: Save up to 35 per cent off select monitors, along with up to 60 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
- SanDisk: Save on select storage solutions
- Satechi: Save 35 per cent off select hubs and adaptors
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh router sets
- WD: Save up to 23 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs, headphones and entertainment
- Anker: Save up to 50 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose: Save up to 50 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- Hisense 55″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $978 (down from $1,499)
- LG 42″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV – now $1,348 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,385 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ CU8000 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV – now $995 (down from $1,195)
- TCL 55″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV – now $1,278 (down from $1,999)
- Jabra: Save 52 per cent off select earbuds
- JBL: Save up to 62 per cent off select headphones and portable speakers
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Samsung: Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23, Watch6 and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds
- Sonos: Save up to 25 per cent off select speakers
- Move – now $549 (down from $699)
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Roam – now $229 (down from $299)
- Ray soundbar – now $379 (down from $499)
- Beam (Gen 2) soundbar – now $629 (down from $799)
- Premium Entertainment Set with Arc – now $2,198 (down from $2,798)
- Sony: Save up to 46 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs
- Ultimate Ears: Save up to 42 per cent off select portable speakers
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for robot vacuums and cleaning
- Dreame: Up to 47 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
- Dyson: Save up to $550 across a range of vacuums, hair care and purifier fans
- Dyson V8 vacuum – now $399 (down from $799)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum – now $749 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V12 vacuum – now $778 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete vacuum cleaner – now $1,097 (down from $1,649)
- Dyson Gen5detect Complete vacuum – now $1,126 (down from $1,599)
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,399)
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer – now $697 (down from $949) + bonus gift (valued at $99)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer – now $497 (down from $649)
- Dyson Corrale straightener – now $499 (down from $699)
- Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan – now $679 (down from $949.00)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $599 (down from $799)
- Ecovacs: Save up to 50 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners
- Hoover: Save up to 30 per cent off select carpet washers
- Miele: Save up to 44 per cent off select vacuum cleaners
- Roborock: Up to 50 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
- Shark: Save up to 62 per cent off select vacuums and hair care appliances
- Tineco: Save up to 47 off select vacuums
- yeedi: Up to 27 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for home and kitchen
- Appliances Online: Save on a huge range of fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs and more
- Arlo: Up to 35 per cent off select security cameras
- Barbeques Galore: Save up to 50 per cent off barbeques, outdoor heating and outdoor furniture
- Booktopia: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of popular books across all categories
- Bosch: Save up to 38 per cent off select Bosch home and garden products
- De’Longhi: Save up to 41 per cent off coffee machines and kitchen appliances
- EcoFlow: Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions
- Eufy: Save up to 58 per cent off select Eufy smart home products
- Eva: Save up to $375 on a range of furniture and bedding, including sofas, mattresses and tables
- Premium Adapt Mattress (Queen) – now $1,515 (down from $1,640)
- The Eva Timber Bed Frame (Queen) – now $1,295 (down from $1,445)
- Comfort Classic Mattress (Queen) – now $825 (down from $1,200)
- The Eva Pillow – now $99 (down from $120)
- Everyday Sofa – now $1,670 (down from $1,850)
- Furbo: Save up to 45 per cent off select pet cameras
- Instant Pot: Up to 51 per cent off select multi-cookers and air fryers
- Kenwood: Save on select kitchen appliances
- KitchenAid: Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances
- Koala: Save up to 30 per cent on everything
- The Koala Mattress (Queen) – now $900 (down from $1,200)
- Balmain Bed Base (Queen) – now $845.75 (down from $995)
- Cushy Sofa Bed – now $1,400 (down from $1,750)
- Lounging Sofa – now $993.30 (down from $1,290)
- Sheet Set (Queen) – now $156 (down from $195)
- Lovehoney: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of sex toys, lingerie and accessories
- Nespresso: Up to 15 per cent off machines and accessories when you spend over $50
- Nutribullet: Save up to 33 per cent off select blenders
- Philips: Save up to 50 per cent off select products in the Philips kitchen range, including coffee machines and air fryers
- REOLINK: Save up to 34 per cent off select indoor and outdoor security cameras
- Ring: Save up to 33 per cent off indoor and outdoor security cameras
- Russell Hobbs: Save up to 41 per cent off select kitchen appliances
- Sunbeam: Up to 54 per cent off select Sunbeam kitchen appliances
- Tefal: Save up to 59 per cent off select cookware
What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?
What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Big W, have begun to embrace Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering discounts that rival Boxing Day sales prices.
While “Cyber Monday” has become synonymous with online sales, as it’s a day when e-retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year, most retailers offer their Black Friday sales online as well. If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.
When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?
Black Friday has historically begun on the Friday following Thanksgiving, while the Cyber Monday sales take place on the following Monday. In 2023, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, while Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27.
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday were initially different sale events, over time, the line differentiating the two has blurred. Retailers and brands will usually run their Black Friday sales through until the end of Cyber Monday. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Black Friday or Cyber Monday only.
Be sure to bookmark this article as we’ll be updating it with more information as these brands and retailers release their official deals lists.
Image: Roborock/TCL