The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Subscribe

The Best Black Friday Sales for Tech, Including TVs, Robovacs and More

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
The Best Black Friday Sales for Tech, Including TVs, Robovacs and More
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of 2023 is barely a month away, which means it’s time for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The bad news is that there are an overwhelming amount of deals available right now, but the good news is that we’ve gone ahead and sorted through the dizzying array of sales for you. Here are our picks for the best Black Friday 2023 deals, from tech to gaming, to robot vacuums and beyond.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Table of contents

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech

best black friday 2023 sales australia
Image: Nanoleaf
  • Amazon: Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo devices
  • Anker: Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers
  • Apple: Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products, including the iPad (2022), Watch SE and MacBook Air
  • Belkin: Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds
  • Bing Lee: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops and cooking appliances
  • Casetify: Buy one phone case and get 15 per cent off; buy two and get 25 per cent off; buy three and get 30 per cent off
  • Charmast: Save up to 65 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
  • Creality: Get up to 20 per cent off 3D printers and accessories
  • ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off select resin 3D printers and accessories
  • The Good GuysSave on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
  • JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops and headphones
  • Kindle: Save up to 31 per cent off select eReaders
  • Kobo: Save up to $30 off select eReaders
  • Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products 
  • Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
  • Nanoleaf: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
  • Nikon: Save up to 47 off select cameras, lenses and more
  • Satechi: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
  • Segway-Ninebot: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
  • Skylight Digital Frame: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
  • Sovol: Save up to 40 per cent off select 3D printers and accessories
  • TP-Link: Save up to 38 on select smart home devices, including lighting and security cameras

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming

best black friday 2023 sales australia
Image: Sony

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC

Image: Razer

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs, headphones and entertainment

sonos black friday cyber monday sale
Image: Sonos

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for robot vacuums and cleaning

best black friday 2023 sales australia
Image: Dyson

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for home and kitchen

Image: De’Longhi
  • Appliances Online: Save on a huge range of fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs and more
  • Arlo: Up to 35 per cent off select security cameras
  • Barbeques Galore: Save up to 50 per cent off barbeques, outdoor heating and outdoor furniture
  • Booktopia: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of popular books across all categories
  • Bosch: Save up to 38 per cent off select Bosch home and garden products
  • De’Longhi: Save up to 41 per cent off coffee machines and kitchen appliances
  • EcoFlow: Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions
  • Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off select products
  • Eufy: Save up to 58 per cent off select Eufy smart home products
  • Eva: Save up to $375 on a range of furniture and bedding, including sofas, mattresses and tables
  • Furbo: Save up to 45 per cent off select pet cameras
  • Instant Pot: Up to 51 per cent off  select multi-cookers and air fryers
  • Kenwood: Save on select kitchen appliances
  • KitchenAid: Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances
  • Koala: Save up to 30 per cent on everything
  • LEGO: Save on a range of LEGO sets and receive exclusive deals with an Insiders membership
  • Lovehoney: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of sex toys, lingerie and accessories
  • NespressoUp to 15 per cent off machines and accessories when you spend over $50
  • Nutribullet: Save up to 33 per cent off select blenders
  • Philips: Save up to 50 per cent off select products in the Philips kitchen range, including coffee machines and air fryers
  • REOLINK: Save up to 34 per cent off select indoor and outdoor security cameras
  • Ring: Save up to 33 per cent off indoor and outdoor security cameras
  • Russell Hobbs: Save up to 41 per cent off select kitchen appliances
  • Smeg: Up to 50 per cent off small domestic appliances
  • Sunbeam: Up to 54 per cent off select Sunbeam kitchen appliances
  • Tefal: Save up to 59 per cent off select cookware

What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

pre-order
Image: iStock/filadendron

What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Big W, have begun to embrace Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering discounts that rival Boxing Day sales prices.

While “Cyber Monday” has become synonymous with online sales, as it’s a day when e-retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year, most retailers offer their Black Friday sales online as well. If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.

When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?

Black Friday has historically begun on the Friday following Thanksgiving, while the Cyber Monday sales take place on the following Monday. In 2023, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, while Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday were initially different sale events, over time, the line differentiating the two has blurred. Retailers and brands will usually run their Black Friday sales through until the end of Cyber Monday. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Black Friday or Cyber Monday only.

Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?

Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:

Image: TCL/Nintendo