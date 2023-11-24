At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of 2023 is barely a month away, which means it’s time for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The bad news is that there are an overwhelming amount of deals available right now, but the good news is that we’ve gone ahead and sorted through the dizzying array of sales for you. Here are our picks for the best Black Friday 2023 deals, from tech to gaming, to robot vacuums and beyond.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech

Image: Nanoleaf

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming

Image: Sony

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC

Image: Razer

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs, headphones and entertainment

Image: Sonos

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for robot vacuums and cleaning

Image: Dyson

Best Black Friday 2023 sales for home and kitchen

Image: De’Longhi

What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

Image: iStock/filadendron

What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Big W, have begun to embrace Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering discounts that rival Boxing Day sales prices.

While “Cyber Monday” has become synonymous with online sales, as it’s a day when e-retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year, most retailers offer their Black Friday sales online as well. If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.

When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?

Black Friday has historically begun on the Friday following Thanksgiving, while the Cyber Monday sales take place on the following Monday. In 2023, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, while Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday were initially different sale events, over time, the line differentiating the two has blurred. Retailers and brands will usually run their Black Friday sales through until the end of Cyber Monday. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Black Friday or Cyber Monday only.

Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?

Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:

Image: TCL/Nintendo