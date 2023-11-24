The end of 2023 is barely a month away, which means it’s time for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The bad news is that there are an overwhelming amount of deals available right now, but the good news is that we’ve gone ahead and sorted through the dizzying array of sales for you. Here are our picks for the best Black Friday 2023 deals, from tech to gaming, to robot vacuums and beyond.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs, headphones and entertainment
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for robot vacuums and cleaning
- Best Black Friday 2023 sales for home and kitchen
- What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?
- When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?
- Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for tech
- Amazon: Save up to 63 per cent off select Echo devices
- Anker: Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers
- Apple: Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products, including the iPad (2022), Watch SE and MacBook Air
- Belkin: Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds
- Bing Lee: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, laptops and cooking appliances
- Casetify: Buy one phone case and get 15 per cent off; buy two and get 25 per cent off; buy three and get 30 per cent off
- Charmast: Save up to 65 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
- Creality: Get up to 20 per cent off 3D printers and accessories
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off select resin 3D printers and accessories
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of products, including TVs, laptops and headphones
- Kindle: Save up to 31 per cent off select eReaders
- Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – now $217 (down from $269)
- Kindle Oasis (32GB) – now $387 (down from $559)
- Kindle Scribe (16 GB) – now $437 (down from $549)
- Kobo: Save up to $30 off select eReaders
- Kobo Sage – now $429.95 (down from $459.95)
- Kobo Forma – now $379.95 (down from $429.95)
- Kobo Libra 2 – now $299.95 (down from $319.95)
- Kogan: Up to 65 per cent off a wide range of products
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save up to 35 per cent off a range of smart lights, Lines starter kits and Shapes smarter kits
- Nikon: Save up to 47 off select cameras, lenses and more
- Satechi: Save 30 per cent off with the promo code DB30
- Segway-Ninebot: Save up to $1,500 off a range of scooters
- Segway Ninebot KickScooter F25 – now $599 (down from $899)
- Segway Ninebot KickScooter G65 – now $1,199 (down from $1,699)
- Segway Ninebot KickScooter P65A – now $1,399 (down from $2,199)
- Segway Ninebot SuperScooter GT2 – now $4,199 (down from $6,499)
- Skylight Digital Frame: Save 30 per cent off the 10-inch Frame and 25 per cent off the 15-inch Frame
- Sovol: Save up to 40 per cent off select 3D printers and accessories
- TP-Link: Save up to 38 on select smart home devices, including lighting and security cameras
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming
- 8BitDo: Save up to 45 per cent off select gaming controllers
- Big W: Save on a huge range of games and consoles, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and a PS5 + Spider-Man 2 bundle
- Green Man Gaming: Save on a huge range of PC games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Dave the Diver, Dredge and Street Fighter 6
- Humble: Save up to 90 per cent off a range of games, including Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 (Remake), Mortal Kombat 1 and more
- JB Hi-Fi: Save on a huge range of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch games
- Nintendo: Snag a Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $499 (down from $631.85, if bought separately)
- PlayStation: Save up to 64 per cent off select PlayStation products, including the DualSense controllers, PSVR2 and games
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $70.40 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (Deluxe Edition) – now $54.40 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $89.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Final Fantasy XVI – now $59 (down from $114.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $69.95 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us Part 1 – now $69.95 (down from $124.95)
- Persona 5 Royal – now $32.76 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $37.60 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $75 (down from $109.95)
- PlayStation VR2 – now $769 (down from $879.95)
- PowerA: Save up to 48 per cent off select Nintendo Switch controllers
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels
- Xbox: Save on a range of games, accessories and Xbox Series X bundles
- Xbox Series X – now $644 (down from $799)
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV Bundle – now $685.95 (down from $849)
- Xbox Series X + Starfield Bundle – now $718 (down from $918.95)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Diablo IV (Cross-Gen Bundle) – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Sonic Superstars – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Starfield – now $70.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $119.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $45.95 (down from $109.95)
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for PC
- Acer: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Alienware: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 19 per cent off select monitors
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- ARZOPA: Save up to 39 per cent off portable monitors
- ASUS: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices, along with up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories and 47 per cent off select laptops
- Corsair: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 28 per cent off select PC components and up to 32 per cent off select monitors
- Crucial: Save on select SSDs and memory upgrades
- DELL: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- eBay: Save up to 70 per cent off a huge range of gaming and tech products with an eBay Plus membership
- Dell UltraSharp 27″ 4K USB-C Monitor – now $510.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $799)
- Logitech G815 Lightsync Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169.56 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $329.95)
- Razer Opus X Gaming Headset – now $69.44 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $149)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $71.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $139.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $95.90 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $319)
- Elgato: Save up to 36 per cent off select streaming gear
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of laptops and monitors, including big brands such as ASUS, MSI, Lenovo and Dell
- ASUS STRIX G16 Gaming Laptop (16″, i5-13450HX, 512GB) – now $2,024 (down from $2,699)
- Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, i5-12500H, 256GB) – now $1,399 (down from $1,699)
- Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop (15″, i5-12450H, 512GB) – now $1,124 (down from $1,499)
- MSI Thin GF63 Gaming Laptop (15.6″, i5-12450H, 512GB) – now $997 (down from $1,599)
- LG 32” HD IPS Monitor – now $299 (down from $399)
- HP: Up to 40 per cent off select products
- HyperX: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming accessories, keyboards, mice and headsets
- Lenovo: Save on select laptops and tablets, along with up to 43 per cent off select monitors
- LG: Save up to 48 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Meta Quest: Buy a Meta Quest 2 headset and receive a $100 Amazon gift card
- Meta Quest 2 (128GB) – now $439.99 (down from $509.99)
- Meta Quest 2 (256GB) – now $499.99 (down from $589.99)
- Microsoft: Save up to $1,000 off a range of Surface laptops
- MSI: Save up to 47 per cent off select laptops
- Netgear: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- OBSBOT: save on a range of webcams, including 25 per cent off the OBSBOT Tiny 4K
- Prism+: Save up to 50 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 58 per cent off select gaming gear
- Samsung: Save up to 35 per cent off select monitors, along with up to 60 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
- SanDisk: Save on select storage solutions
- Satechi: Save 35 per cent off select hubs and adaptors
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh router sets
- WD: Save up to 23 per cent off select storage devices including SSDs and HDDs
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for TVs, headphones and entertainment
- Anker: Save up to 50 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose: Save up to 50 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- The Good Guys: Save on a range of TVs, including
- Hisense 55″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $978 (down from $1,499)
- LG 42″ C3 4K OLED EVO UHD Smart TV – now $1,348 (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,385 (down from $1,499)
- Sony 75″ X90L 4K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Google TV – now $2,488 (down from $3,995)
- TCL 55″ C845 Mini-LED Google TV – now $1,278 (down from $1,999)
- Jabra: Save 52 per cent off select earbuds
- JBL: Save up to 62 per cent off select headphones and portable speakers
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Samsung: Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Galaxy S23, Watch6 and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds
- Sonos: Save up to 25 per cent off select speakers
- Move – now $549 (down from $699)
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Roam – now $185 (down from $299)
- Ray soundbar – now $379 (down from $499)
- Beam (Gen 2) soundbar – now $629 (down from $799)
- Premium Entertainment Set with Arc – now $2,198 (down from $2,798)
- Sony: Save up to 46 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs
- Ultimate Ears: Save up to 42 per cent off select portable speakers
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for robot vacuums and cleaning
- Dreame: Up to 47 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
- Dreame D10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop – now $599 (down from $999)
- Dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- Dreame L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner – now $999 (down from $1,899)
- Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo – now $1,499 (down from $2,588)
- Dyson: Save up to $550 across a range of vacuums, hair care and purifier fans
- Dyson V8 vacuum – now $399 (down from $799)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum – now $749 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V11 vacuum – now $699 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete vacuum cleaner – now $1,097 (down from $1,649)
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,399)
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer – now $549 (down from $949) + bonus gift (valued at $99)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer – now $489 (down from $649)
- Dyson Corrale straightener – now $499 (down from $699)
- Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan – now $579 (down from $949.00)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $599 (down from $799)
- Ecovacs: Save up to 50 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $399 (down from $999)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8+ 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $629 (down from $1,099)
- ECOVACS Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899 (down from $1,799)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $1,499 (down from $2,499)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $979 (down from $1,299)
- Godfreys: Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
- Hoover: Save up to 30 per cent off select carpet washers
- Miele: Save up to 44 per cent off select vacuum cleaners
- Roborock: Up to 50 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $2,398 (down from $2,719)
- Roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,594 (down from $1,999)
- Roborock Auto-Empty Dock – now $200 (down from $699)
- Shark: Save up to 62 per cent off select vacuums and hair care appliances
- Tineco: Save up to 47 off select vacuums
- yeedi: Up to 27 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
- Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $259 (down from $699.99)
- Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop – now $749 (down from $1,099.99)
Best Black Friday 2023 sales for home and kitchen
- Appliances Online: Save on a huge range of fridges, laundry, dishwashers, TVs and more
- Arlo: Up to 35 per cent off select security cameras
- Barbeques Galore: Save up to 50 per cent off barbeques, outdoor heating and outdoor furniture
- Booktopia: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of popular books across all categories
- Bosch: Save up to 38 per cent off select Bosch home and garden products
- De’Longhi: Save up to 41 per cent off coffee machines and kitchen appliances
- EcoFlow: Save up to 38 per cent off portable power solutions
- Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off select products
- Eufy: Save up to 58 per cent off select Eufy smart home products
- Eva: Save up to $375 on a range of furniture and bedding, including sofas, mattresses and tables
- Premium Adapt Mattress (Queen) – now $1,515 (down from $1,640)
- The Eva Timber Bed Frame (Queen) – now $1,295 (down from $1,445)
- Comfort Classic Mattress (Queen) – now $825 (down from $1,200)
- The Eva Pillow – now $99 (down from $120)
- Everyday Sofa – now $1,670 (down from $1,850)
- Furbo: Save up to 45 per cent off select pet cameras
- Instant Pot: Up to 51 per cent off select multi-cookers and air fryers
- Kenwood: Save on select kitchen appliances
- KitchenAid: Save on a range of Artisan Stand Mixers, food processors and other kitchen appliances
- Koala: Save up to 30 per cent on everything
- The Koala Mattress (Queen) – now $900 (down from $1,200)
- Balmain Bed Base (Queen) – now $845.75 (down from $995)
- Cushy Sofa Bed – now $1,487.50 (down from $1,750)
- Lounging Sofa – now $993.30 (down from $1,290)
- Sheet Set (Queen) – now $156 (down from $195)
- LEGO: Save on a range of LEGO sets and receive exclusive deals with an Insiders membership
- Avengers Advent Calendar– now $47.99 (down from $59.99)
- Brick Headz Gandalf the Grey & Balrog– now $20.99 (down from $29.99)
- Icons Atari 2600– now $295.99 (down from $369.99)
- Marvel Hulkbuster – now $594.99 (down from $849.99)
- Marvel Thor’s Hammer– now $125.99 (down from $179.99)
- Lovehoney: Save up to 70 per cent off a range of sex toys, lingerie and accessories
- Nespresso: Up to 15 per cent off machines and accessories when you spend over $50
- Nutribullet: Save up to 33 per cent off select blenders
- Philips: Save up to 50 per cent off select products in the Philips kitchen range, including coffee machines and air fryers
- REOLINK: Save up to 34 per cent off select indoor and outdoor security cameras
- Ring: Save up to 33 per cent off indoor and outdoor security cameras
- Russell Hobbs: Save up to 41 per cent off select kitchen appliances
- Smeg: Up to 50 per cent off small domestic appliances
- Sunbeam: Up to 54 per cent off select Sunbeam kitchen appliances
- Tefal: Save up to 59 per cent off select cookware
What are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?
What started out as a huge sales event in the United States to signify the start of the Christmas shopping season, has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with international retailers jumping on the bargain bandwagon. Over the past decade, Australian brands and stores, including Myer, Kmart and Big W, have begun to embrace Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offering discounts that rival Boxing Day sales prices.
While “Cyber Monday” has become synonymous with online sales, as it’s a day when e-retailers offer some of their biggest discounts for the entire year, most retailers offer their Black Friday sales online as well. If you’re looking to finalise your Christmas shopping stress-free, or just want to pick up a fantastic deal, then this is the day for you.
When does Black Friday 2023 start in Australia?
Black Friday has historically begun on the Friday following Thanksgiving, while the Cyber Monday sales take place on the following Monday. In 2023, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, while Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27.
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday were initially different sale events, over time, the line differentiating the two has blurred. Retailers and brands will usually run their Black Friday sales through until the end of Cyber Monday. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are deals exclusive to Black Friday or Cyber Monday only.
Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?
Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday 2023 sale round-ups below:
- The 8 Best Black Friday Sales For Tech Lovers
- Here Are All the Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Black Friday Sale
- Clean Up Nicely With the Best Black Friday Deals on Robot Vacuums
- Our Favourite Specials from JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Deals
- Ring Up One of These Black Friday Deals for Mobile Plans and Phones
- The Best Black Friday Deals for NBN, Including NBN 250 for Under $85
Image: TCL/Nintendo