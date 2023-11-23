At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re in the market for a new internet provider after your last one let you down, this week’s bounty of Black Friday bargains means you’re spoiled for choice.

Here are the best NBN deals that you can currently nab during Black Friday.

The best Black Friday deals for NBN 100

The short version here is that plenty of promotions in the mix might be worth your while. If you’re after the even shorter one, check out the widget below for a round-up of the best NBN 100 deals running this week.

Our pick of the lot here is the Dodo NBN Unlimited 100 plan. This internet plan comes with typical evening speeds of 95Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps. Ordinarily, this one is priced at $85 per month.

If you sign up using the widget below, you’ll save $21.60 per month for the first six months. You’ll also save $20 on the modem cost if you’re a new customer and sign up before 30 November 2023.

The best Black Friday deals for NBN 50

Of course, if you want to save even more then it might be worth cutting back to NBN 50. Check out the widget below for a round-up of the best NBN 50 deals running through Black Friday.

Our pick of the lot here is the Swoop Home NBN Everyday plan. This one comes with both unlimited data and no lock-in contract. Typical evening download speeds are around 50mbps, while upload speeds are closer to 20Mbps.

As with the other Swoop NBN plans, you can save $15 per month for the first six months if you sign up before the end of November and use the promo code FRIYAY15 at checkout, plus another $15 in credit for six months if you refer a friend. If you take advantage of both offers at once, you’re looking at paying $49 per month rather than $79 per month for that honeymoon period. After that point, you can look for a better deal elsewhere if you don’t want to stick around.

The best Black Friday deals for 5G home internet

Another good deal on internet plans during Black Friday has to do with 5G home internet.

Both iiNet and TPG are knocking an extra $10 per month off the cost of this particular NBN alternative, which comes on top of the standard offer that gets you the first month for free.

The best Black Friday deals for NBN 250

Lastly, speedsters seeking a Black Friday bargain on a faster NBN 250 plan might find what they want in the widget below.

Our favourite here is the Superloop NBN 250/25 plan. Signing up for this one won’t just save you money, it will get you access to the higher speeds you would ordinarily have to pay more to get.

This NBN internet plan comes with unlimited data, typical evening download speeds of 240Mbps, typical upload speeds of up to 21Mbps, zero setup fees and a free modem when you stay connected for 18 months.

This particular Superloop NBN plan also comes with a free six-month speed boost. That means instead of the typical speeds listed above, you’re looking at 600Mbps of typical download speeds and 42Mbps of typical upload speeds for the first six months.

Superloop NBN plans are no-contract, so you can split with the provider once the promotion ends or even earlier if you like.

Want more Black Friday 2023 deals?

Check out more of Gizmodo Australia’s Black Friday 203 sale round-ups below:

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

Image: 20th Television