Here Are All the Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Black Friday Sale

If you’re looking to do all of your Black Friday 2023 shopping in one place, then you’ll want to check out what eBay has on offer. The online retailer is running a huge sale event, with discounts available across almost anything and everything. To help you get the most bang for your buck, we’ve found all the best tech-related deals that are already available.
While anyone with a standard eBay account can save 20 per cent on select products when using relevant Black Friday promo codes – with some discounts that are up to 60 per cent off – there are specific sale codes for bigger discounts that are only available to eBay Plus members. If you have a Plus membership, you can also score an extra 30 per cent off select already discounted products when you use the promo codes BFEX30 or BFTOPDEAL.
If this is your first time signing up for an eBay Plus membership, you’ll get a free 30-day trial for the service, so you can try it out before fully committing. Once this trial period ends, you’ll be paying $4.99 per month or $49 if you opt for an annual subscription.
If you’re a returning eBay Plus member who has already used their free trial, eBay is currently offering an annual Plus membership for only $9.99, which is a pretty solid bargain in itself.
Here are the best tech deals that are currently available during eBay’s Black Friday sale. And if you’re not sure which code to use, don’t worry, we’ve marked them below.
The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for tech and home appliances
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds – now $111.99 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $259.99)
- Anker 737 Portable Power Bank – now $133 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $229)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $110.60 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $199)
- Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum cleaner – now $419.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $999)
- Dyson V8 Origin Extra stick vacuum cleaner – now $349 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $649)
- eufy G10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $249.99 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $499.95)
- Harman Kardon Citation One mkII All-in-One Smart Speaker – now $90.30 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $299.95)
- KitchenAid 9 Speed Hand Mixer – now $144.30 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $209)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Solo Coffee Machine Bundle – now $230.01 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $294.88)
- Philips Essential Airfryer – now $85.02 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $199)
- Roborock Dyad Wet/Dry Cordless Vacuum – now $236.60 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $999)
- XGIMI Halo+ Plus FHD Portable Projector – now $768.60 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $1,499)
The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming
PlayStation deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $70.40 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (Deluxe Edition) – now $54.40 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $89.95)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – now $37.60 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $89.95)
- Persona 5 Royal – now $30.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $37.60 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
Xbox deals
- Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (Deluxe Edition) – now $54.40 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $89.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cross-Gen Bundle) – now $73.56 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $109.95)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $16 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $59.95)
- Like a Dragon: ISHIN! – now $19.96 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Persona 5 Royal – now $30.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $99.95)
- Starfield – now $70.36 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $119.95)
Nintendo deals
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $37.60 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $69.95)
- Mario Golf Super Rush – now $45.60 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers Battle League Football – now $45.60 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $79.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – now $26 with the promo code BFSAVE (down from $69.95)
The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for laptops and computers
- Dell UltraSharp 27″ 4K USB-C Monitor – now $510.30 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $799)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming 7.1 Headset – now $90.16 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $178.99)
- Logitech G815 Lightsync Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $169.56 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $329.95)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio – now $1,694.25 with the promo code BFTOPDEAL (down from $2,699)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – now $1,139.20 with the promo code BF22AU (down from $1,799)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – now $3,562.10 with the promo code BF20AU (down from $4,549)
- Philips 23.8″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $213.35 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $348.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $309 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $449.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $71.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $139.95)
- Razer Viper 8KHz Wired Gaming Mouse – now $63.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $134.95)
- Samsung CR500 27″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $162.32 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $295.99)
- Sennheiser EPOS GSP 300 Gaming Headset – now $39.20 with the promo code BFDEAL (down from $149.90)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $95.90 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $319)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset – now $144.20 with the promo code BFEX30 (down from $419)
You can check out all of eBay’s Black Friday sales here.
When does Black Friday 2023 start?
Black Friday 2023 officially starts on Friday, November 24, with most sales running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday on November 27.
