Here Are All the Best Tech Deals From eBay’s Black Friday Sale

If you’re looking to do all of your Black Friday 2023 shopping in one place, then you’ll want to check out what eBay has on offer. The online retailer is running a huge sale event, with discounts available across almost anything and everything. To help you get the most bang for your buck, we’ve found all the best tech-related deals that are already available.

While anyone with a standard eBay account can save 20 per cent on select products when using relevant Black Friday promo codes – with some discounts that are up to 60 per cent off – there are specific sale codes for bigger discounts that are only available to eBay Plus members. If you have a Plus membership, you can also score an extra 30 per cent off select already discounted products when you use the promo codes BFEX30 or BFTOPDEAL.

If this is your first time signing up for an eBay Plus membership, you’ll get a free 30-day trial for the service, so you can try it out before fully committing. Once this trial period ends, you’ll be paying $4.99 per month or $49 if you opt for an annual subscription.

If you’re a returning eBay Plus member who has already used their free trial, eBay is currently offering an annual Plus membership for only $9.99, which is a pretty solid bargain in itself.

Here are the best tech deals that are currently available during eBay’s Black Friday sale. And if you’re not sure which code to use, don’t worry, we’ve marked them below.

The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for tech and home appliances

Image: Dyson

The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for gaming

Image: Ubisoft

PlayStation deals

Xbox deals

Nintendo deals

The best eBay Black Friday 2023 sales for laptops and computers

Image: Microsoft

You can check out all of eBay’s Black Friday sales here.

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

Black Friday 2023 officially starts on Friday, November 24, with most sales running throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday on November 27.

