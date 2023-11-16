Disney Is Already Planning On a Frozen 4

With both the Writer’s strike at an end and SAG-AFTRA’s suspend as it heads to vote on its next contract, Hollywood is getting back into the swing of things: announcing things, way, way, way ahead of time for absolutely no rhyme or reason.

Such is the case for Bob Iger, who decided to casually announce that Frozen 4 is in the works at Disney on Good Morning America today, during an interview for the launch of Disney Hong Kong’s Frozen-themed land. “‘Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too,” Iger revealed (via Variety). “But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.” Songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who will return to pen new tracks for the films alongside writing partner Robert Lopez, further confirmed the news on social media.

Frozen 2 came out in 2019. Frozen 3 was announced in February of this year. Frozen 3 is not out yet, because movies take a long time to make, but it seems absurd to already be talking about a fourth film that is going to be even further off at this point. What are you, Frozen 4, an MCU movie or something?

Of course, as movie studios realign schedules and shuffle things around after months of Hollywood strikes paused work—so the people doing said work could, y’know, get fair pay and things like protections against being replaced by generative A.I.—it makes sense that we’re going to suddenly start hearing about a swathe of upcoming projects that are going to be years out. The more things change in the minds of tinsel town CEOs, the more things stay the same, even after the summer they’ve just had.

