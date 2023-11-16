Boost Your Mobile Plan With These Double Data Deals

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

If you’re in the market for a new telco after your last one left you in the lurch, there are more than a few providers after your attention. A few extra gigabytes can go a long way, and it might not cost you a cent more than what you’re already paying if you know where to look.

A handful of Australian mobile providers are offering double data on select postpaid and prepaid phone plans this month.

Here’s a quick roundup of the best value offers going around.

Our pick of the lot here is the 32GB More Mobile SIM.

Despite the name, this plan comes with 64GB of monthly data for the first six months if you sign up before the end of January 2024. That’s double what you’d normally get with this plan, adding up to over a quarter of a terabyte over six months. It also includes a 500GB databank and unlimited calls to 15 selected international destinations.

After that honeymoon period is over, your monthly grab-bag of gigabytes will get downsized to a more snackable 32GB allowance. Fortunately, this one is a no-contract plan so you’re always free to shop around and find a better deal once that happens.

Like More’s other mobile plans, this mobile plan is powered by the Telstra network. It also includes 5G, though your speeds are capped at 100Mbps.

Of course, if you are looking for a mobile plan around this price where you won’t have to worry about running out of data then another natural option to consider is Felix Mobile. Unlimited mobile data is one of the few things better than double data for obvious reasons.

Priced at $40 per month, a Felix Mobile subscription includes unlimited local calls and texts, 4G coverage anywhere you would be covered by Vodafone and unlimited downloads and uploads.

The only catch is that gigabyte guzzlers will be subject to a hard speed limit of 20Mpbs. That’s not as fast as you’ll be able to get with 5G, but it’s probably still fast enough for everyday and on-the-go situations.

If you do need to phone home from time to time, Felix Mobile also offers international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That sum gets you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

If you’re ready to say goodbye to data limits, Felix Mobile is also running a promotion for new signups that knocks 50 per cent off the cost of your first three months with them if you sign up before the end of January 2024. That deal is only available to new customers, but all you need to do to take advantage is use the promo code FELIX50 at checkout.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website