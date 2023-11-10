Get Lebara’s Huge 12-Month 425GB Mobile Plan For Under $200

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Vodafone-powered provider Lebara is currently offering discounts on some of its long-expiry mobile plans. The standout brings its 425GB recharge down from $300 to under $200.

$199 will get you 425GB of data with a 360-day expiry. That’s roughly the equivalent of paying $16.60 per month for 35GB.

If you think you can get by with a smaller plan, Lebara has cut the price of its 180GB recharge to $149. This works out to be the equivalent of paying $12.40 per month for 15GB. This recharge normally costs $200.

Here are Lebara’s 360-day long-expiry mobile plans, and how they compare when broken down month-to-month.

Lebara’s long-expiry mobile plan deals

These offers run until November 30. If you choose to stay with Lebara after your recharge runs out, you’ll pay the non-discounted rate when you renew. These Lebara plans are contract-free, however, so you’re always free to leave and find a better deal when your first year is up.

The 425GB recharge is especially good value when compared to month-to-month plans. Many plans around this price point have under 10GB of data; Superloop, for example, only includes 4GB on its $16 plan.

Here’s a look at mobile plans starting at $16 per month:

The standout deal here comes from Moose Mobile, where you’ll pay $16 per month for 25GB. This pricing lasts for your first year, after which you’ll pay $24 per month. Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

While $16 per month for 25GB is great, it falls short of the equivalent value of Lebara’s long-expiry deal. It becomes a question of whether you’re happy to pay for a year of mobile service upfront to get a better data-per-dollar deal, or if you’d prefer the flexibility of a month-to-month plan.

