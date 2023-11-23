MORNING SPOILERS: Daisy Ridley Teases Her Unexpected Star Wars Movie

David Tennant teases a wild climax to the Doctor Who anniversary specials. Get a new look at Colin Farrell’s return as the Penguin. Muppets Mayhem is no more, but Black Mirror will returns for more. Plus, Cobra Kai prepares to return to filming. Spoilers away!

Star Wars

Daisy Ridley spoke to Collider about her upcoming New Jedi Order movie.

I’m very excited. The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited

X-Men/Fantastic Four

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Jon Hamm stated he hopes he finally “gets the chance” to play Mr. Sinister—or potentially Doctor Doom—when the X-Men officially join the MCU.

I don’t know. Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told. Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?

Cello

A concert cellist makes the mistake of buying a haunted cello from Tobin Bell in the trailer for Darren Lyn Bousman’s Cello, co-starring Jeremy Irons, Elham Ali, Samer Ismail, Suad Abdullah, Ibrahim Samman, Muhanad Al-Hamdi, Fahad Alqahtani, Baraa Alem and Ghassan Massoud.

https://gizmodo.com/embed/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-UodLaSLG_7k&start=0THE CELLO Official US Online Trailer

Blank

A novelist finds herself at the mercy of a malfunctioning android when she signs up for an A.I. operated writer’s retreat in the trailer for Blank, starring Rachel Shelley, Heida Reed and Wayne Brady.

https://gizmodo.com/embed/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-Eu1rnqnUffk&start=0“Blank” Official UK Trailer (2023)

Miracle Workers

According to TV Line, TBS has officially cancelled Miracle Workers after four seasons.

The Horrors of Dolores Roach

TV Line also reports The Horrors of Dolores Roach has been cancelled at Amazon after one season.

The Muppets Mayhem

Disney+ has additionally cancelled The Muppets Mayhem after a single season.

Black Mirror

However, Black Mirror has been officially renewed for a seventh season at Netflix. [Variety]

Doctor Who

David Tennant promised the third Doctor Who 60th anniversary special will be “bananas” during his recent guest appearance on the BBC’s One Show.

They’re very different, each one is really quite unique.The first one is to sort of recognize the sort of world of Doctor Who, you’re recognizing things. The second one is unlike any episode of Doctor Who. And the third one is bananas. Cobra Kai Xolo Maridueña confirmed production on the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai will resume shortly in another new interview with Collider. Yes, I do. I do have a date, and it’s right around the corner, so I’m excited to get back in the ‘gi. We already did the first episode right before the writers’ strike, so we’re gonna hit the ground running, I know it. The Penguin Finally, Empire Magazine has a new look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin in his upcoming spinoff series at MAX.

