John Wick, Pacific Rim,The Lost Boys, and Other Genre Favourites Get Stunning New Art

In the world of pop culture art, sometimes you find artists whose style you love. Other times you find artists who share the same passion about certain properties. Then, on a few rare occassions, you find artists that check both boxes and you instantly know, “This is going to be a problem for my wallet.”

Jeff Boyes and Dan Mumford are two of those artists for me. Each has a distinct, exciting style and each just so happens to love the same movies, both big and small, that I do. Luckily for them, my taste is pretty broad so I’m not the only person who likes movies such as The Lost Boys, Aliens, John Wick, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

All of those, and a whole lot more, are part of Boyes and Mumford’s latest dual exhibit, “Both Sides 3.” It’ll first be on display presented by Gallery 1988 on December 1 from 7-10 p.m. at 1056 S. Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, and will follow online at gallery1988.com the next day. For now, here’s a small selection of work from the show.

Santa Carla by Jeff Boyes

Image: Gallery 1988

12 x 24 inches, edition of 50.

Aliens by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988

18 x 24 inches, $US65-$US80. Edition 30-50.

Santa Carla variant by Jeff Boyes

Image: Gallery 1988

12 x 24 inches, edition of 50.

The Thing by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988

18 x 24 inches, $US65-$US80. Edition 30-50.

Friday the 13th by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988

12 x 12 inches, $US40-$US50. Edition 30-50.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off by Jeff Boyes

Image: Gallery 1988

(Okay, I know this isn’t really a genre movie… but it’s kind of a fantasy and Boyes only chose one actual genre movie, Lost Boys, as part of his work in this show—so I stretched a little.)

Ghost in the Shell by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988

18 x 24 inches, $US65-$US80. Edition 30-50.

Pacific Rim by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988

18 x 24 inches, $US65-$US80. Edition 30-50.

Hot Rod by Jeff Boyes

Image: Gallery 1988

The Matrix by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988

18 x 24 inches, $US65-$US80. Edition 30-50.

John Wick by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988

18 x 24 inches, $US65-$US80. Edition 30-50.