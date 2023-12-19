Optus Will Give You a Free Galaxy Watch6 With Its Galaxy S23, Flip5 and Fold5 Plans

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current phone is starting to show its age – we’re talking about a battery that burns through half its charge after spending five minutes on TikTok – then it might be time for an upgrade. If you’re someone who enjoys a gift with their purchase, which, let’s face it, is all of us, then you’ll want to check out this Optus offer. You can score a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (valued at $648) when you pick up a Galaxy S23, Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 plan through Optus.

If you’re not interested in the Galaxy Watch 6, or taking up a plan with Optus, it isn’t the only provider offering a gift with its Samsung plans. If you pick up a Galaxy Z Flip5 plan with Vodafone, the telco will knock $250 off the handset cost and throw in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (valued at $199).

Get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with Optus

This offer is available until January 17, 2024, across the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra handsets, along with the Z Flip5 or Z Fold5.

If you take up this free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) offer, you’ll need to stick around for the duration of whichever 24- or 36-month plan you’ve selected. Otherwise, the discount will be forfeited and you’ll need to pay out the cost of the Watch 6, which will be calculated depending on how many remaining months were on your plan.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Galaxy Watch 6, we were extremely impressed by it, calling it “the best smartwatch money can buy.”

Optus’ Samsung Galaxy S23 plans (24-month)

Optus’ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 plans (24-month)

Optus’ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 plans (24-month)

Get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE with Vodafone

Image: Samsung

Vodafone’s offer is pretty straightforward. Sign up for one of the 24 or 36-month plans for the Galaxy Z Flip5, and you’ll get a free pair of Buds FE. Vodafone will also knock $250 off the Flip5’s price. This discount will be divided out across the length of whichever 24- or 36-month plan you pick up.

In Gizmodo’s review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, we were pretty impressed with the earbuds:

“If you don’t have a lot of bucks to spare or want to buy your child their first pair of buds, this is an excellent entry-level product to go for. The ANC is way more impressive than you would expect on a pair of buds this cheap, and the sound isn’t what you’d call bad. It may not feature the kind of layering one would expect, but that’s forgivable at this price point.”

This offer is available until January 19, 2024.

These are Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 plans:

Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia