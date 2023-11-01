Optus Is Knocking $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If your current phone is starting to show its age, Optus is currently running a few deals that could inspire the change you’ve been waiting for. These offers include $250 off the price of the recently released Galaxy S23 FE, or, if you’re after a budget option, you can pick up the no-frills Galaxy A14 handset for only $1 per month.

Here are the best deals that Optus is currently offering for Samsung Galaxy phones.

What Optus phone deals are available?

If you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE through Optus, the telco will knock $250 off the cost of your handset. This discount will be split over the life of your plan, so you’ll be saving roughly $10.44 per month or $6.96 per month, depending on whether you take a 24-month or 36-month plan. This offer is also available for both the 128GB and 256GB models for the Galaxy S23 FE.

As a bonus, Samsung will also throw in a four-pack of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 along with a battery pack (valued at $238).

So what makes the Galaxy S23 FE different from the standard Galaxy S23? The S23 FE has a larger battery and screen size but runs on the Exynos 2200 processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The back-mounted cameras are also slightly different. the S23 FE using 50MP, 12MP and 8MP cameras, while the standard S23 uses 50MP, 10.0 MP and 12MP cameras.

Alternatively, if you’re after a no-frills Samsung phone, or just want the cheapest price possible, Optus has also massively discounted the cost of the Galaxy A14 5G. As part of Optus’ deal, the cost of your Samsung Galaxy A14 handset will either be $1.50 per month if you take a 24-month plan, or $1 per month if you take a 36-month plan.

Optus is also currently offering its 500GB Plus Promo plan for only $69 per month. This price will last for the first 12 months of your connection, before increasing to $89 per month thereafter. As far as dollar-to-data value goes, this phone plan is pretty hard to beat, especially when you consider that the standard price for Optus’ 220GB plan is $69 per month, while its 360GB plan is $89 per month.

While you’re able to bundle this 500GB plan with the aforementioned Samsung phones, you’re also able to pick it up by itself and BYO handset.

Optus deals for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

24-month Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) plans

36-month Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) plans

24-month Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (256GB) plans

36-month Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (256GB) plans

Optus deals for the Samsung Galaxy A14

24-month Samsung Galaxy A14 5G plans

36-month Samsung Galaxy A14 5G plans

