Soul, Turning Red, and Luca Are Coming to Theaters for the First Time Ever

Better late than never.

Disney and Pixar just announced they would be releasing Soul, Turning Red, and Luca in theaters for the first time in early 2024. The three films, all originally scheduled for theatrical release, ended up debuting on Disney+ during the pandemic.

“Tickets go on sale January 2, 2024 for the special engagement theatrical runs, which invite moviegoers to experience three Pixar films the way they were meant to be seen ahead of the studio’s June 2024 theatrical release of Inside Out 2,” the press release reads. Soul will open first, on January 12, along with the short film Burrow. Turning Red will follow on February 9 with the short film Kitbull, and Luca will be third, screening with the iconic short For the Birds.

That’s the news, but the implications of that news are truly what’s fascinating. First, the move certainly feels like a long-overdue, and probably too late to matter, make-good to Pixar, employees of which were not happy about seeing their work go straight to streaming. Second, the films also fill a bit of the void Disney created in its release schedule after several movies coming out in early 2024 were moved due to the writers and actors’ strikes.

Then there’s the question, will people show up to these? Repertory cinema has proved to be more lucrative than ever in recent months (don’t forget this story about Coraline), but with Soul, Turning Red, and Luca all having lived on Disney+ for years now, will families really spend money to experience them on the big screen? It seems like a long shot.

On the other hand, these are all fantastic films—and each in their own way didn’t make the cultural impact they potentially could have. It would be nice to catch them on the big screen.

Will you be heading out to see this new Pixar classics? Let us know below, and here’s a new trailer.

