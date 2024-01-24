Disney World’s Massive Arts Festival Knows Its Fandom Best

Walt Disney World’s best and most underrated festival is going on right now at Epcot. Disney Parks’ International Festival of the Arts happens at the start of the year and showcases amazing artists debuting Disney-inspired art—and it’s truly any fandom print collector’s dream destination.

This year, artists like Tim Rogerson, Fenway Fan, Lewis Whitman, and so many more are on hand to sign their work in a true celebration of Disney’s legacy of characters. There’s Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney princesses and villains, with 2oth Century Studios’ Anastasia joining the lineup for the first time.

Expect to drop a lot of coin, and to do it fast, because the pieces can sell out very quickly. And although some will later become available at Disney Galleries and Wonderground locations at both Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, the collections can be limited. At the International Festival of the Arts you get first dibs, which is an advantage. I was finally able to get a Beauty and the Beast stained glass piece by Ashley Taylor and a canvas of Define Dancing with Wall-E and Eve by Morgan Ditta, two of my favourite featured artists.

Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts is a haven for artists and fans. What really stands out are the interactions between animation lovers and artists, something that D23 Expos have been lacking—here, there’s less corporate movie pitching to audiences and more participatory artistic expression. There are stations where you can become art and make art with other park goers. And if you’re a foodie, definitely check out the inspired culinary curations that look like art but are still yummy; I favoured the sushi donut and recommend ordering two because those lines can get long. And finally, the construction walls are coming down as Moana: Journey of Water and the World Celebration Gardens with the Walt the Dreamer statue have opened.

Check out the gallery for a look at the art (and other elements) at the festival, which is running through February 19.

“Ronin” by Joe Hogan

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

“The Twins” by Tina Quiri

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

“My Home My Sea World” by Fenway Fan

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

“Madly Mischievous” collection by Lewis Whitman

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Grilled cheese from the Pop! Eats booth

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Behold, the art of the sushi donut

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Tamatoa from Moana

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Art inspired by Up

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Art by Tim Rogerson featuring A Goofy Movie

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Gus Gus from Cinderella on canvas

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Artists at Work: Tim Rogerson

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

“Pull of the Light” by Candice Dailey

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Indiana Jones art featuring work by Eric Tan

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Time for a break on Living with the Land

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

“The Hitchhiking Ghosts” by Miss Mindy

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Meeting Te Fiti on the new Moana: Journey of Water attraction

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Nightscape in Journey of Water

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Epcot

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Journey Into Imagination

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Walt the Dreamer statue

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Visit Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts, now through February 19 at Walt Disney World.

