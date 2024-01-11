MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Madame Web, The Last of Us, and More

Jason Momoa hypes up the chance he might play DC’s Lobo. Get a new look at Lionsgate’s creepy killer teddy bear movie Imaginary. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showrunner Chris Black has high hopes the show will return for season 2. Plus, Netflix teases a new German sci-fi series. Spoilers get!

The Chronicles of Narnia

In conversation with BBC Radio 4 Today, Greta Gerwig admitted she’s “intimidated” and “in the place of terror” by the thought of directing a new Chronicles of Narnia movie.

I’m slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia. I loved Narnia so much as a child. As an adult, C.S. Lewis is a thinker and a writer. I’m intimidated by doing this. It’s something that feels like a worthy thing to be intimidated by. As a non-British person, I feel a particular sense of wanting to do it correctly… it’s like when Americans do Shakespeare, there’s a slight feeling of reverence and as if maybe we should treat it with extra care. It is not our countryman.

Lobo

Jason Momoa also revealed to Screen Rant he’s very excited to wield Lobo’s iconic Czarnian Hook & Chain in a future DCU movie.

What’s Lobo got? He’s got the great chain with the sickle on it, right? He’s got the chain and the hook. I mean, obviously, we’re going to have to do stuff like that. But I’d throw in something kind of custom. A custom piece. I’d have to think about that. That’s a good question. I’d have to think about what I would make.

Madame Web

Ezekiel Sims stalks Cassandra Webb in a new Japanese Madame Web trailer.

Imaginary

Lionsgate has released a Chauncey the Bear toy commercial to promote its new killer teddy bear movie, Imaginary.

Alice and the Vampire Queen

A chef is tasked with cooking the perfect meal for a legendary vampire— or else — in the trailer for Alice and the Vampire Queen, coming to digital this February 13.

Alice And the Vampire Queen Official trailer (2024)

The Last of Us

TV Line reports Young Mazino (BEEF) has been cast as Jesse, “a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost” in the second season of The Last of Us.

Clone High

According to Deadline, the second season of the Clone High revival will include guest appearances from Jermaine Fowler as Toussaint Louverture, Paul F. Tompkins as Professor Hirsute, Stephen Root as Schneider Snorkelle, Jackee Harry as Jackee the Ripper, Hannah Simone as Lady Godiva, D’Arcy Carden as Mary, Randall Park as Frida’s Adopted Dad, Jameela Jamil as Mrs. C, Renee Elise Goldsberry as Sandra Sandria and Richard Kind as Nostradamus.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Speaking with TV Line, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showrunner Chris Black stated he’s “optimistic” the series will be renewed for a second season at Apple TV+.

We do not have a Season 2 order. This show has done very well, so we’re optimistic and excited. We feel we have more story to tell.

Evil

Robert King revealed Andrea Martin refused to use a stunt double for the upcoming scene where Sister Andrea violently wields a pair of hedging shears in the fourth season of Evil.

I love the exterminating angel aspect to it. We wanted them to use a stunt woman. There was a stunt woman dressed up like her ready to go. But Andrea Martin’s first instinct is, ‘That’s not as funny. If the stunt woman does it, it’s not as funny.’ And so, yeah, she risks life and limb for us, for comedy.

The Signal

Finally, an astronaut mysteriously fails to return from orbit during reentry in the trailer for The Signal, a limited series from Germany coming to Netflix this March 7.

Das Signal | Offizieller Teaser | Netflix

