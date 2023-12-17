One Piece is Getting an Anime Remake (No, Seriously)

Months after the live-action adaptation of the popular manga/anime One Piece released, Netflix is doing…an anime remake of One Piece. Really.

Revealed at Jump Festa 2024, the remake—titled The One Piece, so as to make clear it’s not like the other two shows titled One Piece—will start off with the “East Blue” saga that the live-action show just finished partially adapting for its debut season. So what is new about this remake? Thus far, just the team behind it: WIT Studio, currently known for Spy x Family, will be the one bringing the series to life again rather than longtime studio Toei. Will this new One Piece find a way to incorporate the Toei voice actors as the live-action show did? Guess we’ll eventually find out.

THE ONE PIECE | Special Announcement | Netflix THE ONE PIECE | Special Announcement | Netflix

In a press release, Netflix and WIT promised The One Piece will be distinct from the Toei anime and stand on its own feet. Because the original anime is so long—at time of writing, it just started season 21 and is nearing 1,100 episodes—the aim is to help newcomers get over that admittedly big hump. That, and “provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue saga.”

Prior to this, Netflix revealed at Jump Fest that it’s also releasing a One Piece prequel in Monsters, which tells the story of a famous swordsman named Ryuma and is set to drop in January 2024. Between that, season two of the live-action One Piece, and now The One Piece, it may be that we’re getting too much of Eiichiro Oda’s pirates with little time to really breathe. Even if none of these will release in the same time frame, that they’re tackling similar material will likely be weird for those not in the loop, not helped by the fact that they’re only distinguished by a single word.

The One Piece will hit The Netflix in the near future.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.