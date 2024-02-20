MORNING SPOILERS: Sonic 3 Confirms a Major Character Casting

Wes Ball details the setting for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. New set pictures reveal Disney’s live-action take on Lilo & Stitch. Plus, another Marvel Netflix star wants to make a return for Daredevil: Born Again. Spoilers, away!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

In a recent Instagram post, Alya Browne confirmed she’s playing Dr. Robotnik’s cousin, Maria, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Blade

According to a new report from The InSneider (via Coming Soon), Mahershala Ali is still attached to star in Marvel’s Blade despite rumors to the contrary.

Save the Green Planet

Variety reports Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) is now attached to direct the English-language remake of Save the Green Planet, the South Korean fantasy/dark comedy about a man who kidnaps and tortures a businessman he believes to be an alien in disguise.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

During a recent interview with Comic Book, director Wes Ball confirmed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set on West Coast and follows the story of Caesar “hundreds” of years into the future.

As I say, it’s a nice little sendoff to all the fans of the previous one. And honestly what it’s about, it’s about the birth of a legend. It’s about when that ape [Caesar] died, he became more than just an ape. He became something more. And it’s about that idea. And then we have this cut, ‘Many generations later,’ and I’ll just say it’s hundreds of years later, not thousands, hundreds. We never really put a date on it, to be honest. It’s just a long enough distance that stories can, the game of telephone through history, it starts to erode and change and get lost. It is West Coast. Honestly, the big thing for me… you will not see any Statue of Liberty in this movie, but I kind of didn’t want to do the whole… ‘Oh, I know that.’ But I’ll say this. We do think about those things and the people who notice it fishes from LA, we probably notice some things, but the journey is, it’s a journey movie. So we travel quite a lot here. But there is a kind of thing, especially with that first ‘68 movie they shot at Malibu. So there’s kind of like a California thing to these movies where they shot on the branch up there. So we kind of wanted to set it there. What’s interesting, even though we had to shoot in Australia, the whole reason we kind of chose that because mainly because when we had to shoot it was winter here and… whatever, that’s a part of movie making, but chose Australia because you go around Los Angeles, there’s a ton of eucalyptus trees everywhere. And so we kind of picked the more lush versions of Australia, so it actually kind of feels like it’s kind of got the harsh light. And that’s another big thing usually I think in the movie is that we’re not in Vancouver … We’ll see if people like it or not. It creates a different look for the movie where we’re not in the kind of soft light and this steamy smoky terrains and stuff, but we go into hard sunlight … It is bright, it’s a bright movie, it’s a new day.

Arcadian

Deadline reports the post-apocalyptic monster movie Arcadian is now slated for an April 12 theatrical release through RLJE Films. Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins and Sadie Soverall are attached to star.

Lilo & Stitch

Our first photos and set video from the live-action Lilo & Stitch have surfaced online.

The Astronaut

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Kate Mara in The Astronaut, the upcoming sci-fi thriller co-starring Laurence Fishburne and Gabriel Luna in which “astronaut Sam Walker (Mara) is found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. Expecting to be reunited with her husband (Luna), she finds herself placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing under the control of General William Harris (Fishburne). However, when disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, she fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth.”

Blackout

An environmentalist with a drinking problem becomes a werewolf in the trailer for Larry Fessenden’s Blackout, the third installment of his monster trilogy.

Blackout – Official Movie Trailer (2024) Blackout – Official Movie Trailer (2024)

Daredevil: Born Again

In response to a fan on Twitter, Rosario Dawson confirmed she’s interested in reprising her role as Claire Temple in future MCU projects.

Doctor Who

Likewise, Maisie Williams told Collider she’d be down to reprise her role as Ashildir/Me in a future episode of Doctor Who.

I’d love to work with Ncuti [Gatwa], that would be so cool. I actually had never even [thought] about— People are always asking me about Arya, that no one asks me about Ashildr. So maybe! I would love that, yeah that would be cool.

Chicken Nugget

Finally, a grieving father and boyfriend must rescue their beloved after a mysterious machine turns her into a chicken nugget in the trailer for Chicken Nugget, streaming this March 15 on Netflix.

Chicken Nugget | Official Teaser | Netflix [ENG SUB] Chicken Nugget | Official Teaser | Netflix [ENG SUB]

