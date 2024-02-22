MORNING SPOILERS: Star Wars: The Acolyte Might Have Found Its Release Date

Get a new look at the Spiderwick Chronicles TV series. Marvel’s Thunderbolts has tapped The Bear’s showrunner. The long-in-limbo Crow remake is bumping up its release date. Plus, what to expect when superpowered comedy Extraordinary returns. Spoilers, now!

Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega confirmed she’s playing Lydia’s daughter, Astrid Deetz, during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but I am Lydia Deetz’s daughter, so I’ll give that away. She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say. The relationship between Lydia (Ryder) and Astrid, my character, is very important. And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again.

Goat

Deadline reports Julia Fox (Uncut Gems) is “set to star as the female lead” in Goat, the upcoming “sports-horror” movie from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

Weapons

THR alleges Josh Brolin is in talks to replace an overbooked Pedro Pascal in Weapons, the “multistory horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia” from Barbarian director, Zach Cregger.

Thunderbolts

According to a new report from THR, Marvel has hired The Bear showrunner Joanna Calo to “work on the script” for Thunderbolts.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Variety also reports the budget for Joker: Folie a Deux has somehow ballooned to over $US200 million dollars, noting “musicals are tricky.”

The Crow/Ballerina

Deadline additionally has word the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, has been delayed a full year and will now release theatrically on June 6, 2025. Rupert Sanders’ remake of The Crow will take its spot, and is currently scheduled for a June 7, 2024 release date.

How to Become the Dark Lord

According to Deadline, Adam Wingard (Godzilla x Kong) will produce a television series based on Django Wexler’s yet-to-be-published novel, How to Become the Dark Lord, for Legendary Television. Described as “Groundhog Day meets Guardians of the Galaxy,” the story “follows a young woman from our modern world who finds herself stuck in a time loop within a realm ruled by the Dark Lord. Tired of dying over and over, she finally decides to stage a revolution and become the Dark Lord herself.”

Wednesday

In the same interview with Vanity Fair, Jenna Ortega also stated the second season of Wednesday will “expand the supernatural world” of the Addams Family.

Even reading scripts has been exciting, seeing all of the new characters that are coming in. We’re definitely expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit. I mean, in the first season we had episodes that really stood out visually, like the dance episode was a really big one for people, and that setting was very particular and it felt like Prom Night, a little bit, or Carrie. Every episode [of season two] that I’ve read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I’m most excited for, because to pull that off for eight episodes is, I think, really incredible and really lucky.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Likewise, THR’s earlier report on Thunderbolts also revealed reshoots on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries wrapped in earlier month.

Star Wars: The Acolyte

According to Collider, Star Wars: The Acolyte is currently slated to debut on Disney+ this June 5.

WcDonald’s

McDonald’s has released a trailer for a new anime series titled WcDonald’s from Studio Pierrot, the Japanese animation company behind Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Black Clover.

From The Makers of… From The Makers of…

Extraordinary

Hulu has additionally released a trailer for the second season of Extraordinary, available to stream this March 6.

Extraordinary Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu Extraordinary Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Finally, Christian Slater welcomes you to Spiderwick Academy in the first trailer for the new Spiderwick Chronicles series on Roku.

The Spiderwick Chronicles | Official Teaser Trailer | The Roku Channel The Spiderwick Chronicles | Official Teaser Trailer | The Roku Channel

