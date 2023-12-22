Ryan Gosling Brings Major Holiday Flair to Barbie’s ‘I’m Just Ken’

When the sunglasses go on, Ryan Gosling disappears and becomes just Ken.

For a holiday treat Warner Bros. has released a special video featuring Barbie: The Album producer Mark Ronson, his collaborator Andrew Wyatt, and Barbie film star Ryan Gosling reunited for a “Merry Kristmas Barbie” rendition of breakout ballad “I’m Just Ken.”

Check out this fun, festive version of the Barbie soundtrack fave, out now to celebrate the release of Gosling’s new Ken the EP. It features the original “I’m Just Ken” as well as three new versions: “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie),” “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)” and “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix).” Check out the video for the “Kristmas” version below!

Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson – I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie) [Official Music Video] Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson – I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie) [Official Music Video]

It’s so fun to see the track get the holiday treatment with an orchestra and sleigh bells. Gosling explains he brought in his Ken glasses for proper Kenergy, “because the world can have Ken’s voice, but only Barbie can have his eyes.” Fans of Gosling’s music—especially my Dead Man’s Bones peeps—will swoon at the croon sesh. I particularly loved the end with his high-Kenergy vocals; we need another album from the actor-slash-sometimes musician.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.