Among Us’ TV Show Grabs a Stacked Voice Cast

Last year, CBS Studios revealed it was adapting the hit social deduction game Among Us into an animated TV show from Infinity Train’s Owen Dennis. Odd as it was—and still is—you had to wonder who’d end up voicing the little crewmates at the heart of it all. And like plenty of other animated TV shows these days, there’s some pretty well-known actors lending their talents to this thing.

Leading the voice cast for the series is Critical Role’s Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Randall Park (The Office), and The Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood. Park will be playing the Red crewmate, Johnson is Purple, Brown is Orange, and Wood is Green. As for other crew members Blue, Black, Yellow, and so on, their actors are being kept quiet for now.

The Among Us show will maintain the game’s core premise of a spaceship crew performing tasks as a shapeshifting impostor picks them off one by one. To that end, each member of the crew has a specific task. Red acts captain of the Skeld, Purple’s the security chief with trust issues, Orange is the “spineless corporate shill” that is HR, and Green…is just the unpaid intern who’s happy to be there. Picking the intern as the impostor feels too easy, but also Elijah Wood likes to play little freaky guys, so who knows.

Among Us (the show) is still in production, but at time of writing, CBS Studios hasn’t picked a network or streamer for it to air on. With the video game adaptation boom we’re in, let us know in the comments if you think this show will have the juice.

