I Need Every Piece of Lego’s Latest Animal Crossing Set

I am unashamedly a Lego girlie and an Animal Crossing stan so when I heard the news of an Animal Crossing and Lego collaboration, you can bet your bottom dollar that I was chomping at the bit to buy every single one of them.

The new Lego collection was announced in October last year, with five distinct sets but now they are finally available to purchase online and in-store.

Each set is from an iconic island moment, from celebrating one of your Islander’s birthdays to Isabelle visiting your home (which doesn’t happen in the game but I digress). You can also build a Nook’s Cranny. It’s just all so damn cute!

I also very much need to mention the fact you can get Tom Nook, Isabelle and Kapp’n in Lego minifigure form. I’ve always found Tom Nook to be a bit shady and suspicious, and the fact it is captured in minifigure form is more confirmation of how shady I think this Racoon is.

I would also like to shout out to my ball of sunshine Isabelle, whose minifigure shows that she looks like she could brighten up the darkest days. And Kapp’n is just Kapp’n. You can also buy sets with four Islanders: Bunnie, Fauna, Rosie and Marshal, (justice for Shari!).

Image: Lego/Athina Mallis

One of my favourite things about these sets is the little details each one brings, in Julian’s Birthday Party there is an adorable cherry cupcake and you can also pop a little party hat on Julian to really celebrate him. In Nook’s Cranny and Rosie’s house Tom can hold Bells or a DIY Card, I would love to know where Timmy and Tommy are though.

Tom and Rosie. Image: Lego/Athina Mallis

Bunnie’s Outdoor activities is the most nature-themed with the island’s flora and fauna Lego-fied beautifully. I’m also obsessed with the miniature net, shovel and axe. And watch out for the dreaded tarantula!

Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities. Image: Lego.

Sets and prices are below in AUD, unfortunately, they are all sold out online (shakes fist at the air), so you’ll have to pop into the Town Hall and lodge a formal complaint with Tom Nook.

The Lego Animal Crossing set prices are as follows: