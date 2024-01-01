Ring 2024 In With All the Amazing New Lego Sets Out In January

New year, new… Lego? That’s how that saying goes, right? After a few quiet months to round out 2023, Lego is starting 2024 with a bang with tons of new sets. Marvel! Star Wars! Sonic! Jurassic Park! Bouquets and Polaroids! Truly, something for everyone.

Seriously, after the last few months delivered a few handfuls of sets here and there, 2024’s Lego floodgates are already well and truly opened. Almost every primary Lego line has a bunch of new sets releasing this month, including City, Creator, DREAMZzz, Icons, and of course licensed lines like Marvel, Star Wars, Minecraft, and more. And if you want to ring in the Year of the Dragon, specifically, Lego truly has you covered with a swath of seasonal special sets themed around the New Year celebrations… and then of course a bunch of Dragon-themed sets in Ninjago, to boot. Scroll down to see everything coming this month!

Lego Art: The Fauna Collection – Macaw Parrots

Image: Lego

The latest entry in Lego’s Art line lets you build a picture of two colorful macaws, which can be displayed independently of each other. ($80, available here)

Lego Brickheadz Spring Festival Mickey Mouse

Image: Lego

Lego has been leaning harder and harder into Lunar New Year sets in recent years, and no better indicator of that is when it gets to make Mickey Mouse into a “Spring Festival” celebrator. ($16, available here)

Other Lego Spring Festival Sets

Image: Lego

Mickey’s not the only one in a celebratory mood though. This year’s Lunar New Year sets include a Chinese restaurant and a calendar—and, for the Year of the Dragon, a massive replica of a traditional dragon.

Lego City Space Sets

Image: Lego

A ton of new Lego City sets means venturing back to space, and the series is doing it in style this month: including an honest to god space station!

Other Lego City Sets

Image: Lego

Of course, that’s not it for City—space is far from the only area of interest for the line. Other releases include boats, race cars, and so many emergency services scenarios than you can wave a 911 responder at.

Lego Classic Sets

Image: Lego

Sometimes you don’t need instructions. Sometimes you just need a big pile of Lego bricks and a dream. Here is your chance… with some suggestions, of course.

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Sets

Image: Lego

The multi-build Creator sets have a ton of new options this month, and are even getting on the dragon train too. But of course, we have a favorite—the excellent Space Astronaut, who can also become Legally Distinct Cosmo From Guardians of the Galaxy.

Lego Disney Sets

Image: Lego

Disney’s 100th anniversary year is over, but Disney Princesses are forever. Or, at least in January as Elsa, Ariel, Belle, and Rapunzel all get new sets.

Lego DREAMZzz Sets

Image: Lego

Lego’s latest line and animated series doesn’t have a new season to build around this time, but plenty of fun new sets.

Lego Friends Mars Space Base and Rocket

Image: Lego

We don’t cover Lego Friends much here, but hey, kudos to those friends taking time out of their days hanging out and having fun to establish a Martian Colony. Take, that, Elon. ($US90, available here)

Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses

Image: Lego

The world burns and withers, and flowers are just another part of nature’s cycle of flourishing and decaying. So why not celebrate a grim twist of fate by immortalizing them in plastic? ($US60, available here)

Lego Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera

Image: Lego

The latest Ideas project to become an official set takes an icon of photographic history into brick form—complete with a camera film pack that can hold 3 included illustrated photos. ($US80, available here)

Lego Jurassic World Baby Dinosaur Rescue Centre

Image: Lego

It’s all fun and games when the cloned dinosaurs are cute little babies, but we’ve all seen what happens when they grow up in any Jurassic Park movie. ($US40, available here)

Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T.rex Skull

Image: Lego

The much more interesting of the Jurassic sets this month is inspired by similar lines for Marvel and Star Wars—a display piece that is a clever use of the license to do something that doesn’t necessarily need it, a buildable dinosaur skull. ($US40, available here from January 19)

Lego Marvel X-Men X-Jet

Image: Lego

The X-Men are truly back into the Marvel line ahead of X-Men ‘97 with this latest take on the Blackbird. Cyclops, Rogue, Magneto, and Wolverine all in one place? Almost makes the price tag a little easier to swallow. ($US85, available here)

Lego Marvel Rocket and Baby Groot

Image: Lego

The latest buildable figure from Lego Marvel takes on Rocket as he appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, albeit with a Baby Groot minifigure who is suddenly way, way out of scale. He’s even hard to spot in the official pictures! ($US60, available here)

Lego Spider-Man’s Mask

Image: Lego

The newest addition to the Marvel “helmet” line is, well, more of a mask—and arguably the most iconic of all, recreating the classic Spidey mask. ($US70, available here from January 19)

Other Lego Marvel Sets

Image: Lego

That’s not all for Marvel this month though—there’s plenty more, including more Spider-Man, more Guardians of the Galaxy, and even a sister-set to the recent No Way Home final battle that throws Sandman and Tom Holland’s Spidey into the mix.

Lego Minecraft Sets

Image: Lego

This month’s Minecraft offerings include a set inspired by Minecraft Legends, the strategy game spin-off released last year, but strategy or not, all can fit into your crafted world of prior sets based on the smash-hit survival game.

Lego Collectible Minifigures Series 25

Image: Lego

The latest (25th!!!) series of blind-boxed minifigures has a delightful variety of characters, from someone in Triceratops dressup, to a vet, to a marathon runner and weightlifter, to the most fantastical creature of all: an E-Sports Gamer. ($US5 each, available here)

Lego Monkie Kid Sets

Image: Lego

Monkie Kid itself might only be 4 years old now, but the most interesting set of the month for the Journey to the West-inspired line celebrates the 5th anniversary of the animated series’ Megapolis City in a massive, 2300-piece set.

Lego Ninjago Sets

Image: Lego

Being the Year of the Dragon is hitting hard in the latest Ninjago sets, with a trio of smaller dragons (and many mechs) flanking the much larger draconic offering in the form of Egalt, the Master Dragon.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech

Image: Lego

Lego loves to give a character a mech, regardless of whether or not it makes sense, but in the world of Sonic the Hedgehog and fighting Eggman, I guess it’s like fighting fire with fire. ($US35, available here)

Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack

Image: Lego

The Clone Wars rage on in the latest Star Wars battle pack, which packs a bit more firepower for the Republic and Separatists alike in the form of speeder and buildable spider-droid for their respective factions. ($US30, available here)

Lego Star Wars The Crimson Firehawk

Image: Lego

Lego’s line of Kid-friendly (well, kid-friendlier) Star Wars sets gets a bit of an eye-watering price bump with this $US50 set inspired by the High-Republic-set Young Jedi Adventures, recreating the ship of the titular younglings’ best friend, Nash Durango. ($US50, available here)

Lego Super Mario Sets

Image: Lego

Sorry to Yoshi and Dorrie, because their expansion sets for the Lego Mario set of playable levels frankly pales in comparison to this: Bowser in a muscle car that is yet still not muscle-y enough for the King of all Koopas.

Lego Technic Sets

Image: Lego

The latest Technic vehicles range from the tiny in the form of a cute bulldozer, to the hefty in the form of a John Deere harvester—with the usual racers and more in between.