MORNING SPOILERS: At Least One Fox X-Men Star Has Ruled Out a Return for Deadpool & Wolverine

Karate Kid’s cast expands with the arrival of Ming Na-Wen. Lionsgate wants to turn John Wick and Twilight into animated series. Get a creepy look at Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho’s Parasyte adaptation. Plus, what’s to come on Resident Alien. Spoilers, away!

Deadpool & Wolverine

Vinnie Jones, who played Cain Marko/The Juggernaut in the Fox X-Men films, has said that he turned down a chance to return to the third Deadpool movie, citing the awkwardness of the suit as well as behind-the-scenes stresses while making The Last Stand. [Yahoo Movies]

Karate Kid

Variety reports Ming Na-Wen is the latest to join the cast of the new Karate Kid in a currently undisclosed role. THR additionally reports Sadie Stanley (Cruel Summer) has also been cast as the film’s”romantic lead” and “daughter of [Joshua] Jackson’s character.”

Eyes in the Trees

Deadline reports Anthony Hopkins is attached to star in Eyes in the Trees, a new adaptation of The Island of Dr. Moreau from director Timothy Woodward Jr. In the updated version, Hopkins is said to play “a geneticist who has been isolated after the government stopped funding his research following the violent outbreak of one of his test subjects. Later, two renowned filmmakers and their crew embark on a journey of discovery, only to find their excursion turned into a fight for survival for not just themselves, but the entire human race.”

Superman

During his recent appearance on the Inside of You podcast (via Coming Soon), Nicholas Hoult revealed his portrayal of Lex Luthor will be heavily inspired by Michael Rosenbaum’s on Smallville.

I think the first ever Lex I saw was you. Yeah, I grew up when Smallville was on, I can’t remember if it was Channel 4 or Channel 5 in the UK, but like growing up. I was like 11, 12, I guess. And so that was like the show that I would watch and see my first iterations of Superman and Lex and all those stories. Since I’ve seen Richard Donner’s movies and all the other ones and kind of seen some of the other performances, but you’re like the one. I love [your portrayal], it’s the best…You inhabit him with such depth and charm. And then … that ability to switch, which makes him dangerous and formidable and a great opponent. I just loved what you did. I have been working out. No, you know what, there’s that bit in All-Star Superman where he talks about his muscles being real and like hard work and all that. I kind of took that as a little bit of like fuel for the fire.

Relatedly, James Gunn denied rumors Elizabeth Debicki will replace Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the new DCU.

James Gunn on the Elizabeth Debicki for Wonder Woman theory:



“This is coming from a site that’s just making up a bunch of stuff (I love working with Elizabeth but I’ve never even had this thought).” pic.twitter.com/m3CBmga24A — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) March 5, 2024

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Speaking with Collider, writer Leah McKendrick stated the upcoming remake of I Know What You Did Last Summer will see “hot people doing questionable things” in the age of TikTok.

I mean, it’s hot people doing questionable things, right? At its core, I think it really reckons with some big ideas about hero and villain, right and wrong, how your skeletons come back to haunt you. And in the age of the internet and the age where fame is such a revered concept, the creation of TikTok and social media, who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore? I already feel like I’m saying too much, but I think at its core, if you watch the original, I don’t know if you’ve watched it recently, I obviously watched 8 million times while working on it, but it’s fun . It’s just a popcorn, wild ride. It’s campy at times, Jennifer Love Hewitt is so hot, Freddie Prinze Jr. is so hot. Sarah Michelle [Gellar], Ryan [Phillippe], they’re so gorgeous. It’s like beautiful people behaving badly. You just can’t get enough of it. There’s a lot of that in this film.

Jurassic World 4

According to Deadline, the new Jurassic World will film this summer at Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom as it aims for a planned July 2025 release date.

Tarot

Bloody-Disgusting confirms Tarot has been rated PG-13 for “horror violence, terror, bloody images, some strong language and drug content.”

Imaginary

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new image of Imaginary’s Chauncey the Bear in his bestial form.

Photo: Blumhouse

Street Trash

Director Ryan Krueger shared a poster for his upcoming remake of Street Trash on Twitter.

Late Night With the Devil

The latest trailer for Late Night with the Devil includes rave reviews from Stephen King and Kevin Smith.

Late Night With the Devil Exclusive Trailer (2024) Late Night With the Devil Exclusive Trailer (2024)

Exhuma

A shaman, a mortician and a geomancer trace a mysterious, supernatural illness to a long-hidden family grave in the U.S. trailer for the Korean blockbuster, Exhuma.

EXHUMA Official Trailer | Starring Choi Min-Sik | Coming to North American Theaters March 2024 EXHUMA Official Trailer | Starring Choi Min-Sik | Coming to North American Theaters March 2024

Bag of Lies

In a desperate bid to save his wife, a man resorts to a supernatural rope sack in the trailer for Bag of Lies.

Bag of Lies (2024) Official Trailer Bag of Lies (2024) Official Trailer

John Wick/Twilight

According to Deadline, new animated series’ based on both John Wick and Twilight are now in development at Lionsgate.

Parasyte: The Grey

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Parasyte series from Train to Busan director, Yeon Sang-ho.

Parasyte: The Grey | Official Teaser | Netflix Parasyte: The Grey | Official Teaser | Netflix

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry plans to move off-planet with Heather in the trailer for “Lovebird,” next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Resident Alien 3×05 Promo “Lovebird” (HD) Alan Tudyk series Resident Alien 3×05 Promo “Lovebird” (HD) Alan Tudyk series

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.