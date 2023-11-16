MORNING SPOILERS: Superman: Legacy Casts Another Deep Cut Comics Character

Russell T. Davies teases a more human Doctor for David Tennant’s latest Doctor Who incarnation. Scarlett Johansson has an update on her Tower of Terror movie. Has The Last of Us found its Abby? Plus, what’s coming on Quantum Leap. Spoilers, away!

Superman: Legacy

Deadline reports María Gabriela de Faría has joined the cast of Superman: Legacy as Angela “The Engineer” Spica, a member of the “Warner/DC flick’s villain team” whose “powers stem from nanotechnology built into her body” according to the trade. On Instagram, Gunn pushed back on describing Engineer as a villain in the film.

Disney’s Tower of Terror

During a recent interview with Today, Scarlett Johansson stated “polishing up” the script of Disney’s new Tower of Terror movie will be “a massive, huge undertaking.”

Now that the writers’ strike is all over with, we’re finally able to dive back into polishing up this script. It’s a massive, huge undertaking.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars

Elsewhere, Taika Waititi promised his upcoming Star Wars film will “piss people off” during a recent interview with Variety.

It will be…dramatic pause…a Taika Waititi film. It’s gonna piss people off.

Founder’s Day

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the upcoming “bold political slasher movie” Founder’s Day has been rated R by the MPAA for “strong bloody violence, language and some sexual references.”

Imaginary

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new motion poster revealing the killer teddy bear, Chauncey, in Blumhouse’s upcoming horror film, Imaginary.

Chauncey wants to play. #ImaginaryFilm, from @Blumhouse and @Lionsgate, materializes in theaters March 8th. The trailer arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/E43PlWauFy — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) November 15, 2023

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The surviving birds of Chicken Run must break into Mrs. Tweedy’s new, holiday camp-inspired slaughterhouse in the latest trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Urkel Saves Christmas: The Movie

Like Ernest P. Worrell before him, man-child Steve Urkel returns to save Christmas in the trailer for Urkel Saves Christmas: The Movie.

The Last of Us

According to a new report from entertainment insider Jeff Sneider, Kaitlyn Dever is “in talks” to play Abby Anderson, the playable secondary protagonist of The Last of Us, Part II in the HBO series’ second season. [The InSneider]

Doctor Who

In conversation with Digital Spy, Russell T. Davies described David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor as being “slightly more human” than the Tenth.

Quantum Leap

Finally, Ben is condemned as a witch in 17th century Salem, Massachusetts in the trailer for “A Kind of Magic,” the December 6 return episode of Quantum Leap.

