MORNING SPOILERS: Paul Rudd Isn’t So Sure About More Ant-Man Movies Any Time Soon

Star Trek: Discovery prepares for one last ride in a series of new posters. Familiar faces return in Resident Alien’s next episode. Plus, what’s coming on Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. To me, my spoilers!

Ant-Man 4

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Rudd admitted its unlikely there’ll be another standalone Ant-Man movie anytime soon.

I have no idea. I don’t know. Yeah, that’s not for me to answer, you’d have to go to Kevin Feige and those guys.

#Ghostbusters star Paul Rudd isn’t sure about another #Antman standalone film pic.twitter.com/n9icpLjTYW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 23, 2024

The First Omen

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for The First Omen from Creepy Duck Design.

Bikers vs Werewolves

Werewolves descend on a biker bar in the trailer for Bikers vs Werewolves, starring Jake Busey, Robert LaSardo, Michael Pare and James Duval.

Bikers vs Werewolves teaser Bikers vs Werewolves teaser

Extraneous Matter

Tentacled aliens whose presence triggers a heightened sense of pleasure begin randomly appearing in people’s homes in the trailer for Extraneous Matter, coming to VOD this March 26.

Extraneous Matter (trailer) Extraneous Matter (trailer)

Ghosts

Trevor’s brother, Jeremy, finds a loophole in the synopsis for “Hello, Brother” — the sixth episode of Ghosts’ third season.

Trevor’s brother, Jeremy, checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program.

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV has four new posters for the final season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Smiling Friends

A recent Twitter post appears to suggest Smiling Friends returns next Sunday at Sunday at Adult Swim.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Rick and Michonne form a plan to heist the Civic Republic Military in the trailer for next week’s season finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live Episode 6 PROMO TRAILER TEASER#towl #TheOnesWhoLive #twdfamily The Walking Dead The Ones Who Live Episode 6 PROMO TRAILER TEASER#towl #TheOnesWhoLive #twdfamily

Beastars

Netflix has also released a new trailer for the final season of Beastars coming later this year.

BEASTARS Final Season | Official Teaser | Netflix BEASTARS Final Season | Official Teaser | Netflix

Resident Alien

Finally, several figures from the series’ past return as Harry loses his mind in the trailer for this week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Resident Alien 3×07 Promo “Here Comes My Baby” (HD) Alan Tudyk series Resident Alien 3×07 Promo “Here Comes My Baby” (HD) Alan Tudyk series

