MORNING SPOILERS: Paul Rudd Isn’t So Sure About More Ant-Man Movies Any Time Soon

Star Trek: Discovery prepares for one last ride in a series of new posters. Familiar faces return in Resident Alien’s next episode. Plus, what’s coming on Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. To me, my spoilers!
Ant-Man 4
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Rudd admitted its unlikely there’ll be another standalone Ant-Man movie anytime soon.
I have no idea. I don’t know. Yeah, that’s not for me to answer, you’d have to go to Kevin Feige and those guys.
The First Omen
Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for The First Omen from Creepy Duck Design.
Bikers vs Werewolves
Werewolves descend on a biker bar in the trailer for Bikers vs Werewolves, starring Jake Busey, Robert LaSardo, Michael Pare and James Duval.
Extraneous Matter
Tentacled aliens whose presence triggers a heightened sense of pleasure begin randomly appearing in people’s homes in the trailer for Extraneous Matter, coming to VOD this March 26.
Ghosts
Trevor’s brother, Jeremy, finds a loophole in the synopsis for “Hello, Brother” — the sixth episode of Ghosts’ third season.
Trevor’s brother, Jeremy, checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program.
Star Trek: Discovery
Spoiler TV has four new posters for the final season of Star Trek: Discovery.
Smiling Friends
A recent Twitter post appears to suggest Smiling Friends returns next Sunday at Sunday at Adult Swim.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Rick and Michonne form a plan to heist the Civic Republic Military in the trailer for next week’s season finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
Beastars
Netflix has also released a new trailer for the final season of Beastars coming later this year.
Resident Alien
Finally, several figures from the series’ past return as Harry loses his mind in the trailer for this week’s episode of Resident Alien.
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.