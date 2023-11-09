MORNING SPOILERS: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Teases When to Expect the X-Men In the MCU

The Boys sets the stage for its 2024. Netflix teases the arrival of its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Eddie Murphy gets on the bad side of an elf in his new Christmas movie for Amazon. Plus, Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson will headline an apocalyptic music movie. To me, my spoilers!

Imaginary

Deadline reports DeWanda Wise will star in Imaginary, a new horror film from director from Kick-Ass 2 and Fantasy Island director, Jeff Wadlow, at Lionsgate and Blumhouse. The story is said to concern Jessica (Wise) as she “moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter Alice develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.”

Bjorn of the Dead

Deadline also reports Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will star in Bjorn of the Dead, a horror film from SLAXX director Elza Kephart about “an ABBA tribute band who find themselves, along with other tribute acts, trapped in a nightclub at the start of the apocalypse. Bjorn and his band must work together to save themselves, humanity, and the future of music. The outlet additionally notes the film promises to be a “gore fest,” boasting “various cameos from the world of rock and heavy metal.”

X-Men

Kevin Feige teased we’d “perhaps” meet the MCU’s X-Men “soon,” during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

It’s super exciting. The X-Men are as solid and rich and great a concept in characters that exist. [We’re doing] the return of the animated series next year, which we’re very excited about. I saw some new, final episodes today, which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent. In live-action, people will see. Perhaps soon.

We are talking to Kevin Feige at ‘The Marvels’ premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

Night Swim

Bloody-Disgusting reports Night Swim, the upcoming horror film at Blumhouse about a haunted swimming pool, has been rated PG-13 for “terror, some violent content and language.”

Code 8, Part 2

Coming Soon has a new poster for Code 8, Part 2 starring Robbie and Stephen Amell.

Photo: Netflix

Raging Grace

A Filipino immigrant takes a job caring for a terminally ill man with ties to the supernatural in the trailer for Raging Grace, available on demand this December 8.

Raging Grace (2023) – Official Trailer Raging Grace (2023) – Official Trailer

Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy accidentally makes a deal with an elf to bring the 12 Days of Christmas to life in the trailer for Candy Cane Lane, premiering this December 1 on Amazon Prime.

Candy Cane Lane – Official Trailer | Prime Video Candy Cane Lane – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Alien: The Series

Noah Hawley stated his Alien TV series likely won’t see air until “the first half of ‘25″ in a new interview with The Wrap.

We’re all just waiting for the strike, and it will end. The plan right now is to go back in January and be shooting in February, and looks like shoot until July or so, which puts the air date somewhere in the first half of ’25.

Shining Vale

Anxieties surrounding Pat’s book continue unabated in the synopsis for “Covens,” the seventh episode of Shining Vale’s second season.

Pat discovers new fears about her book; Terry has found renewed purpose in a major life change; Gaynor is ghosted by her boyfriend, and Jake breaks out of his hideaway.

[Spoiler TV]

The Boys

Coming Soon has two new posters of Homelander and Billy Butcher as they appear in The Boys’ upcoming fourth season.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Elsewhere, Comic Book has a poster for Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series debuting next year.

Photo: Netflix

Blood of Zeus

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of Blood of Zeus, set to premiere this Friday.

Blood of Zeus S2 | First Look Preview | Geeked Week ‘23 | Netflix Blood of Zeus S2 | First Look Preview | Geeked Week ‘23 | Netflix

