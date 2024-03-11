MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Star Wars’ Rey Movie, and More

Gady Hendrix’s Ankle Snatcher is becoming a film at Sony. Millie Bobby Brown gives a Stranger Things filming update. Plus, what’s coming on Ghosts and Ninja Kamui. To me, my spoilers!

Ankle Snatcher

Deadline has word Grady Hendrix has been hired by Sony to adapt his short story, Ankle Snatcher, into a feature film. The story follows Marcus, “who grew up believing his father killed his mother — then blamed it on the boogeyman under the bed. ‘Always leave the lights on,’ his father warned, ‘or the boogeyman will get you.’ Marcus still heeds the superstition, especially when he invites his new girlfriend over. Is Marcus haunted by a creature or has he just inherited his father’s murderous delusions? The night will tell.”

New Jedi Order

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Daisy Ridley stated the new Rey Skywalker movie “could” begin filming later this year.

I think it could be this year. It could be, but I’m not sure. I think to be honest, the writers’ strike has obviously delayed quite a lot of things. So the intention was later this year. Hopefully, it will be. Otherwise, top of next, I would imagine.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2

Winnie the Pooh brings a chainsaw to a disco on a new Blood & Honey 2 poster courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Photo: Fathom Events

Stranger Things

During her recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show (via Screen Rant), Millie Bobby Brown revealed the final season of Stranger Things still has “nine months” of filming left to complete.

We have nine months left…I really like Netflix, I’d like to be employed by them for a really long time, because I sign a piece of paper that tells me I’m not allowed to say anything, and I think I owe it to them to keep my mouth shut… I know what happens to my character. I haven’t read the script because they are in the process of writing them. I think I read up to episode 6. I know what happens to my character…. But like I said, I like working for Netflix, I’m going to be a good girl.

Peacemaker

In response to a fan on Threads, James Gunn confirmed the first season of Peacemaker is no longer “canon” within the DCU when asked if the upcoming second season is set before or after Superman.

Season one isn’t canon but no.

Waller

James Gunn also confirmed the Amanda Waller spinoff series is “still happening” in a recent Instagram post.

The source is kind of iffy but this is true 😂. John Cena shared this on Howard Stern last week. To answer your follow-up questions: yes, we’ll be shooting Superman & #Peacemaker simultaneously; yes, I’ve written all the episodes; but, no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won’t be able to direct them all (only some); & yes, Waller’s still happening & Jeremy & Christal are hard at work writing great stuff, but the schedule was impacted by the strikes so Waller will come after PM in the larger order of things.

Ninja Kamui

Aska’s true identity is promised to finally be revealed in the trailer for next week’s episode of Ninja Kamui.

Toonami – Ninja Kamui Episode 6 Promo Toonami – Ninja Kamui Episode 6 Promo

Ghosts

Finally, the spirit of Pete’s ex-wife joins the mansion in the trailer for “The Silent Partner,” next week’s episode of Ghosts.

Ghosts 3×05 Promo “The Silent Partner” (HD) Rose McIver comedy series Ghosts 3×05 Promo “The Silent Partner” (HD) Rose McIver comedy series

