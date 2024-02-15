MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Alien: Romulus and More

Get to know Kung Fu Panda 4’s mysterious new thief in the latest clip. Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway are setting their sites on dinosaurs for David Mitchell’s new movie. Millie Bobby Brown goes dragon-chasing in a new trailer for Netflix’s Damsel. Plus, a new look at Disney+’s afrofuturist animated series Iwájú. Spoilers now!

Titan

Deadline reports Kiana Mediera (Fear Street) and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) will star in Titan, an “action-adventure horror-thriller” at Constantin Film and JB Pictures directed by Mike P. Nelson. Based on a script by Alan B. McElroy and “set against the backdrop of Brazil’s Curuçá River,” the story concerns a “team of young doctors” as they “embark on a local humanitarian mission through the Amazon rainforest,” However, “it soon becomes clear that not everyone – or everything – is happy to see them. Their arrival draws the attention of an ancient predator, the ‘Boiúna’. This ancient killer, dominant on land and water, clashes to reclaim the jungle. The ensuing fight for survival blurs the roles of hunter, prey, and hero.”

Untitled Dinosaur Movie

THR additionally has word Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway will star in a “family adventure set in the 1980s” involving “dinosaurs” from director David Robert Mitchell and Bad Robot. McGregor and Hathaway are said to play the parents.

Oddity

According to Coming Soon, Shudder has acquired the rights to Oddity, a supernatural horror movie from director Damian McCarthy in which “a blind medium uncovers the truth behind her sister’s death with the help of a frightening wooden mannequin.” Gwilym Lee, Carolyn Bracken, Caroline Menton, Tadhg Murphy, Steve Wall, Jonathan French, and Joe Rooney are attached to star.

Man and Witch: The Dance of a Thousand Steps

Deadline additionally reports Fathom Events has acquired the rights to Man and Witch: The Dance of a Thousand Steps— a new film starring Tami Stronach (The Neverending Story) and her husband, Greg Steinbruner. The story follows “a lonely goatherd (Steinbruner) who, having been cursed at birth to never take a wife, makes a pact with a reclusive witch (Stronach) to reverse the spell only if he can complete three impossible tasks so that he may one day find true love.”

Alien: Romulus

During a recent interview with THR, Isabela Merced promised Alien: Romulus includes a scene “so disgusting” the ten people who caught a preview each “had to turn away.”

When we were doing reshoots, Fede Álvarez gave me the iPad where he watches playback, and he had the movie pulled up. So I told him I wanted to see parts of it, and he showed it to me. I was the one holding the iPad, and there were ten people around me watching it on the iPad. So there’s a scene that I’m in, and they all had to turn away. Not one person stayed looking at that iPad because it was so disgusting. I was so excited.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Po meets Zhen in a new clip from Kung Fu Panda 4.

NEW KUNG FU PANDA 4 SNEAK PEEK | Po Catches a Thief in the Hall of Heroes | KUNG FU PANDA 4

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown fights back after being sacrificed to a dragon in the latest trailer for Damsel.

Damsel | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Beast

Lea Seydoux undergoes a medical procedure to erase generational trauma from each of her past lives in the trailer for The Beast.

THE BEAST – Official US Trailer

Woodwalkers

A shapeshifter attends a secret boarding school for others like himself in the first teaser for Woodwalkers, opening in German cinemas this November.

WOODWALKERS | Teaser Trailer | Ab 21. November 2024 im Kino

Superman & Lois

In a new Instagram post, Kyle Valdez revealed he’ll return for at least one episode of the fourth and final season of Superman & Lois.

First slide: Season 4 hasn’t officially kicked off until the first trailer selfie, right!? Second slide: another Kyle vs Erik shoe pic, but this one’s a bit different. I had a chat with our wonderful costumes dept and they agreed to let me honor my Dad by wearing his signature black boots. Kyle’s gonna have a bit more pep in his step and maybe a few more dance moves this season. 🥹 Love you, Dad…miss you every single day. ❤️ #SupermanAndLois

Invasion

According to Coming Soon, Apple TV+ has officially renewed Invasion for a third season.

Iwájú

Finally, Disney+ has released a trailer for Iwájú, its new limited series set in a futuristic Nigeria.

Iwájú | Official Trailer | Disney+

