MORNING SPOILERS: Venom 3 Gets a New Name and a Release Date

Venom: The Last Dance

Venom 3 is now officially titled The Last Dance, and will debut slightly earlier, moving from November 8, 2024 to October 25, 2024. [IGN]

The Bride

Coming Soon reports Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein movie at Warner Bros. is officially titled The Bride is now scheduled for an October 3, 2025 theatrical release in IMAX.

Salem’s Lot

THR also reports Gary Dauberman’s shelved remake of Salem’s Lot will now debut on Max sometime “later this year.”

Tron: Ares

New footage from the set of Tron: Ares sees Jared Leto pacing confusedly.

BREAKING: FIRST LOOK AT JARED LETO AS ARES ON-SET pic.twitter.com/HXU9dY6LBB — Daily Dose of TRON (@DailyDoseOfTron) March 10, 2024

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Appearing as a guest on The Chatooine Show (via CBR), Din Djarin performer Brendan Wayne stated he hasn’t heard anything about a fourth season of The Mandalorian at Disney+.

No [Season 4]. I know that we’re doing a movie for sure, that’s what I know.

Ghosts

However, TV Line can confirm CBS has officially renewed Ghosts for a fourth season.

Chucky

Coming Soon has three new images of Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa and a withering Chucky in the second half of his third season at Syfy and USA.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter

Netflix has released a trailer for Ronja the Robber, its new Swedish fantasy series about warring bandits in an enchanted forest.

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter | Official Trailer | Netflix Ronja the Robber’s Daughter | Official Trailer | Netflix

Invicible

Next week’s episode of Invincible promises “two Earth-shattering emergencies at the same time.”

This Thursday… TWO world shattering emergencies at the same time?! pic.twitter.com/VYkkDPsLbO — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 12, 2024

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry discovers an alien formula of the Greys’ in a clip from tonight’s new episode of Resident Alien.

SNEAK PEEK: A New Clue Brings Harry Closer To The Greys’ Plan | Resident Alien (S3 E5) | SYFY SNEAK PEEK: A New Clue Brings Harry Closer To The Greys’ Plan | Resident Alien (S3 E5) | SYFY

