The Last of Us Season 2 Finds Four Nice People to Horribly Murder

2020’s The Last of Us Part II is a revenge story built around two sides: that of Ellie (as played in the show by Bella Ramsey) and newcomer Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). Both women have their own respective supporting casts, and the HBO adaptation has mainly cast the folks in Ellie’s social circle like Dina and Jesse.

According to Variety, HBO’s managed to lock down four actors who’ll play the people in Abby’s friend group.Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez will play Manny, described as a“loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most.” Spencer Lord (Riverdale) is Owen, Abby’s ex who’s “condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”

Rounding out the quartet are Ariela Barer (Runaways) as young doctor Mel and Tati Gabrielle (Mortal Kombat II) as Nora, a fellow medic “struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past.” In the game, Ellie travels across Seattle to get revenge on all four characters, and eventually Abby. Even with whatever changes are in store, that’ll likely remain the same with the show; it’ll just also flesh out those characters, similar to what it’s already done with Bill. At the moment, there’s two other people on Abby’s “side” is casting is still secret: Yara and Lev, a pair of siblings she meets in her travels.

The Last of Us season two is expected to drop on Binge sometime in 2025.

