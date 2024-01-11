Kaitlyn Dever Will Play The Last of Us’ Abby, Needs to Get Off the Internet Immediately

It’s the news the many fans of HBO’s The Last of Us—now a multiple Emmy winner—have been waiting for: who will play Abby in season two. It will be Kaitlyn Dever, a rising star whose strong resumé (No One Will Save You, Book Smart, Dopesick) bodes very well for her take on the tricky character.

Deadline confirmed the news, describing Abby as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved. In the game [2020’s The Last of Us Part II], the character was portrayed by Laura Bailey.” If you’ve played the game… no spoilers beyond that, please! However, the new Abby might consider scaling back her internet presence. For reasons.

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” The Last of Us creative team Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann told the trade. “Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal, who plays Joel], Bella [Ramsey, who plays Ellie] and the rest of our family.”

The post-apocalyptic drama based on Naughty Dog’s smash hit video game begins filming next month in Vancouver.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.