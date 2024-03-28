Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in April

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder Pedestrian Television in Australia in April, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include part two of Rebel Moon and Dead Boy Detectives.

What new shows are out on Netflix?

Ripley – April 4

Parasyte: The Grey – April 5

The Hijacking of Flight 601 – April 10

Heartbreak High (season 2) – April 11

Midsummer Night – April 11

Brigands: The Quest for Gold – April 23

Our Living World – April 17

The Grimm Variations – April 17

Dead Boy Detectives – April 25

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut – April 26



What’s new on Netflix? Dead Boy Detectives. Image: Netflix

What new movies are out on Netflix?

The Maze Runner – April 1

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – April 1

Maze Runner: Death Cure – April 1

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer – April 3

Files of the Unexplained – April 3

Scoop – April 5

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – April 5

What Jennifer Did – April 10

A Journey – April 12

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver – April 19

Bohemian Rhapsody – April 30

What’s new on Netflix? Maze Runner. Image: Disney

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include Fallout and season two of Them: The Scare.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?

Justified (season 1-6) – April 1

Jumanji: The Next Level – April 1

Smurfs: The Lost Village – April 1

The Smurfs – April 1

The Smurfs 2 – April 1

Pixels – April 1

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs – April 1

Constantine – April 2

Musica – April 2

Out of Death – April 5

Mechanic: Resurrection – April 7

Defiance – April 7

Little Women – April 8

Get Smart – April 9

Goosebumps – April 10

Fallout – April 11

Hidden – April 12

Biosphere – April 15

Criminal (2016) – April 16

Them (season 2) – April 25

Past Lives – April 26

American Ultra – April 28

Jupiter Ascending – April 30

What’s new on Prime Video? Season two of Them. Image: Prime Video

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Wish and The Veil.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?

Wish – April 3

UFO Factory (season 1) – April 3

The Fable (season 1) – April 6

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir – April 12

We Were The Lucky Ones – April 17

Tiger – April 22

Secrets of The Octopus – April 22

The Veil – April 30

What’s new on Disney+? Wish. Image: Disney

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy. Highlights this month include part two of American Horror Story: Delicate and Blackberry.

What new TV shows are out on Binge?

Taboo (season 1) – April 1

Blackadder (seasons 1-4) – April 2

American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12, part two) – April 4

London Kills (season 2) – April 5

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – April 5

Justice USA – April 5

Yes, Prime Minister (season 1) – April 10

The Sympathizer – April 15

What’s new on Binge? The Sympathizer. Image: HBO

What new movies are out on Binge?

10 Cloverfield Lane – April 3

Blackberry – April 4

Cujo – April 5

The Adventures of Tintin – April 5

Godland – April 6

21 Grams – April 6

Pet Sematary (1989) – April 8

Biosphere – April 11

The Origin of Evil – April 12

Ruby Gillman: Teenaged Kraken – April 13

Ford vs Holden – April 24

Dracula: The Last Voyage of the Demeter – April 25

Past Lives – April 26

What’s new on Binge? Blackberry. Image: Elevation Picture

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include season four of Walker and White Lies.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Stan?

Bloodshot (2020) – April 1

Rheingold – April 2

Walker (season 4) – April 4

Butchers of the Bayou (season 1) – April 4

Taken – April 5

Taken 2 – April 5

Taken 3 – April 5

White Lies (season 1) – April 8

Godland – April 9

Independence Day – April 10

Independence Day: Resurgence – April 10

Homefront – April 11

Ghostbusters (2016) – April 12

Ghostbusters (1984) – April 12

Ghostbusters 2 – April 12

14 Blades – April 13

Postman Pat: The Movie – April 13

The Horsemen of the Apocalypse – April 14

Undercover – April 14

Summoning Sylvia – April 15

Ema – April 15

Fantastic Mr. Fox – April 16

In Therapy – April 16

Chariots of Fire – April 17

Ice Age – April 19

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown – April 19

Ice Age: Collision Course – April 19

Ice Age: Continental Drift – April 19

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs – April 19

Dark Places – April 21

The Art Dealer – April 21

Aurore – April 22

The Reaping – April 24

Renegades – April 25

What’s new on Stan? White Lies. Image: Quizzical Pictures

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but this month it’s treating its nerdier subscribers. Highlights include season five of Star Trek Discovery and Ark: The Animated Series.

What new TV shows and movies are out on Paramount+?

Star Trek: Discovery (season 5) – April 4

Blackberry – April 4

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One – April 10

The Loud House (season 7) – April 10

Ark: The Animated Series – April 19

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – April 25

Knuckles – April 27

What’s new on Paramount+? Ark: The Animated Series. Image: Paramount+

What should I watch on Paramount+?

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Mute Witness – April 1

Vesper – April 1

The Gateway – April 4

The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness – April 15

13th Floor – April 22

Final Cut – April 22

Infested – April 26

What’s new on Shudder? Infested. Image: Shudder

What’s new on Pedestrian Television?

What’s new on Pedestrian Television? Our sister online streaming channel, Pedestrian Television is housed on 9Now with a focus on weird and wonderful movies and shows.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Pedestrian Television?

Spectacular Spider-Man – LIVE

Rostered On – LIVE

The Blob – LIVE

Street Fighter – LIVE

The Net – LIVE

Image: Gizmodo Australia