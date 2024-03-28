Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, and Shudder in April

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder and Pedestrian Television. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, Shudder Pedestrian Television in Australia in April, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
Table of contents
- What’s new on Netflix?
- What new movies are out on Netflix?
- What should I watch on Netflix?
- What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
- What’s new on Disney+?
- What’s new on Binge?
- What should I watch on Binge?
- What’s new on Stan?
- What’s new on Paramount+?
- What’s new on Shudder?
- What’s new on Pedestrian Television?
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Netflix is having a bit of a slower month on the fantasy, horror, and Sci-Fi front, but highlights you might be interested in include part two of Rebel Moon and Dead Boy Detectives.
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- Ripley – April 4
- Parasyte: The Grey – April 5
- The Hijacking of Flight 601 – April 10
- Heartbreak High (season 2) – April 11
- Midsummer Night – April 11
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold – April 23
- Our Living World – April 17
- The Grimm Variations – April 17
- Dead Boy Detectives – April 25
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut – April 26
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- The Maze Runner – April 1
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials – April 1
- Maze Runner: Death Cure – April 1
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer – April 3
- Files of the Unexplained – April 3
- Scoop – April 5
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – April 5
- What Jennifer Did – April 10
- A Journey – April 12
- Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver – April 19
- Bohemian Rhapsody – April 30
What should I watch on Netflix?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix, and the best documentaries on Netflix.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Amazon’s streaming service is home to some great originals, but it’s having a pretty quiet month as far as Gizmodo-adjacent content goes. Highlights this month include Fallout and season two of Them: The Scare.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Prime Video?
- Justified (season 1-6) – April 1
- Jumanji: The Next Level – April 1
- Smurfs: The Lost Village – April 1
- The Smurfs – April 1
- The Smurfs 2 – April 1
- Pixels – April 1
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs – April 1
- Constantine – April 2
- Musica – April 2
- Out of Death – April 5
- Mechanic: Resurrection – April 7
- Defiance – April 7
- Little Women – April 8
- Get Smart – April 9
- Goosebumps – April 10
- Fallout – April 11
- Hidden – April 12
- Biosphere – April 15
- Criminal (2016) – April 16
- Them (season 2) – April 25
- Past Lives – April 26
- American Ultra – April 28
- Jupiter Ascending – April 30
What should I watch on Prime Video?
What else should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video, the best documentaries on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having another small month, so small in fact that we’ve merged the TV shows and movies lists. Highlights include Wish and The Veil.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Disney+?
- Wish – April 3
- UFO Factory (season 1) – April 3
- The Fable (season 1) – April 6
- Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir – April 12
- We Were The Lucky Ones – April 17
- Tiger – April 22
- Secrets of The Octopus – April 22
- The Veil – April 30
What should I watch on Disney+?
What should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a lot of it is nerdy. Highlights this month include part two of American Horror Story: Delicate and Blackberry.
What new TV shows are out on Binge?
- Taboo (season 1) – April 1
- Blackadder (seasons 1-4) – April 2
- American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12, part two) – April 4
- London Kills (season 2) – April 5
- Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – April 5
- Justice USA – April 5
- Yes, Prime Minister (season 1) – April 10
- The Sympathizer – April 15
What new movies are out on Binge?
- 10 Cloverfield Lane – April 3
- Blackberry – April 4
- Cujo – April 5
- The Adventures of Tintin – April 5
- Godland – April 6
- 21 Grams – April 6
- Pet Sematary (1989) – April 8
- Biosphere – April 11
- The Origin of Evil – April 12
- Ruby Gillman: Teenaged Kraken – April 13
- Ford vs Holden – April 24
- Dracula: The Last Voyage of the Demeter – April 25
- Past Lives – April 26
What should I watch on Binge?
What should you watch on Binge now? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Binge, the best documentaries on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month include season four of Walker and White Lies.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Stan?
- Bloodshot (2020) – April 1
- Rheingold – April 2
- Walker (season 4) – April 4
- Butchers of the Bayou (season 1) – April 4
- Taken – April 5
- Taken 2 – April 5
- Taken 3 – April 5
- White Lies (season 1) – April 8
- Godland – April 9
- Independence Day – April 10
- Independence Day: Resurgence – April 10
- Homefront – April 11
- Ghostbusters (2016) – April 12
- Ghostbusters (1984) – April 12
- Ghostbusters 2 – April 12
- 14 Blades – April 13
- Postman Pat: The Movie – April 13
- The Horsemen of the Apocalypse – April 14
- Undercover – April 14
- Summoning Sylvia – April 15
- Ema – April 15
- Fantastic Mr. Fox – April 16
- In Therapy – April 16
- Chariots of Fire – April 17
- Ice Age – April 19
- Ice Age 2: The Meltdown – April 19
- Ice Age: Collision Course – April 19
- Ice Age: Continental Drift – April 19
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs – April 19
- Dark Places – April 21
- The Art Dealer – April 21
- Aurore – April 22
- The Reaping – April 24
- Renegades – April 25
What should I watch on Stan?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan, the best TV shows on Stan, and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The streaming service doesn’t add a lot of new content to its service every month, but this month it’s treating its nerdier subscribers. Highlights include season five of Star Trek Discovery and Ark: The Animated Series.
What new TV shows and movies are out on Paramount+?
- Star Trek: Discovery (season 5) – April 4
- Blackberry – April 4
- Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part One – April 10
- The Loud House (season 7) – April 10
- Ark: The Animated Series – April 19
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – April 25
- Knuckles – April 27
What should I watch on Paramount+?
Here are our picks of the best sci-fi movies on Paramount+ and the best TV shows on Paramount+. Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. It has the biggest horror binging library out there, adding a few goodies this month, too.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Mute Witness – April 1
- Vesper – April 1
- The Gateway – April 4
- The Tunnel: The Other Side of Darkness – April 15
- 13th Floor – April 22
- Final Cut – April 22
- Infested – April 26
Head over to Shudder to sign up.
What’s new on Pedestrian Television?
What’s new on Pedestrian Television? Our sister online streaming channel, Pedestrian Television is housed on 9Now with a focus on weird and wonderful movies and shows.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Pedestrian Television?
- Spectacular Spider-Man – LIVE
- Rostered On – LIVE
- The Blob – LIVE
- Street Fighter – LIVE
- The Net – LIVE
Head over to 9Now to start watching.
That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+, and Shudder this month, check back in late April and we’ll tell you what’s coming in May. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.
Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.
This article will be constantly updated.
Image: Gizmodo Australia
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.