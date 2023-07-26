Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Got a few things to get through this morning, so here we go.

1. Samsung Unpacked delivers more phones with a (less noticeable) crease

Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 (folding version) in Seoul last night, announcing two new foldables in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, three new tablets, and two new watches, including the return of a classic. We were on the ground for the event, allowing us to go hands-on with all of the devices. Head over here to read more.

2. Meta companies fined $20M

Back in 2020, the ACCC instituted proceedings against the company formerly known as Facebook and two of its subsidiaries, Facebook Israel Ltd and Onavo, Inc, alleging they engaged in false, misleading, or deceptive conduct when promoting its Onavo Protect mobile app to Australian consumers. Yesterday, the Federal Court agreed, ordering each to pay $10 million for engaging in conduct liable to mislead in breach of the Australian Consumer Law. Read more about it over here.

3. $557M stolen in ATO fraud thanks to security gap

Over to the ABC and it’s reporting that the Australian Tax Office (ATO) admitted that more than half a billion dollars has been claimed over the past two years by fraudsters exploiting a security gap in the agency’s identity checking system. Per the report, criminals worked out they could create bogus myGov accounts, and then link them to real taxpayers’ ATO files. More than $557 million was fraudulently claimed in less than two years by fraudsters.

4. Public companies in the U.S. given 4 days after cybersecurity breach

Heading to the U.S. and per the Associated Press, we learn that the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted rules on Wednesday to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines. Breach disclosures can be delayed if the U.S. Attorney General determines they would “pose a substantial risk to national security or public safety” and notifies the SEC in writing. The report notes that only under extraordinary circumstances could that delay be extended beyond 60 days.

5. AI group to work on AI things

Lastly, The Guardian is reporting that ChatGPT developer OpenAI, San Francisco-based Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google have announced the formation of an industry body to oversee the “safe and responsible” development of frontier AI models, referring to AI technology even more advanced than the examples available currently. The group are aiming to promote research in AI safety, such as developing standards for evaluating models; encouraging the responsible deployment of advanced AI models; discussing trust and safety risks in AI with politicians and academics; and helping develop positive uses for AI such as combating the climate crisis and detecting cancer.

See you tomorrow!