How to Watch and What We’re Expecting From Apple’s Wonderlust Event Tomorrow

There are a few things in life that are guaranteed: Birth, death, taxes, and a new iPhone each year. We’re here to talk about the latter. Tomorrow morning, Apple will be hosting its ‘Wonderlust’ event. Nope, we didn’t misspell Wanderlust, and we don’t think Apple did either.

Obviously, it seems this event will be more focused on the made-up word, which is probably about hyping us up to get an iPhone and its perfect accessory, the VR/AR headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Although everyone knows this is the iPhone 15 event, Apple has so far revealed nothing except for the time to tune in.

What time is the iPhone 15 launch event?

Apple Wonderlust will start on September 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Which translates into 3:00 am AEST on September 13. It will likely be hosted in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, as the past several keynotes have been.

How to watch Apple unveil the iPhone 15

Apple typically livestreams its keynotes and significant announcements for all the world to tune in. Way back when it used to limit streams to folks using the Safari browser, but these days, anyone can tune in through Apple’s website, their Apple TV devices, or Apple’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the event on YouTube.

What will Apple announce?

Well, we’ve been tracking rumours for the iPhone 15 since basically a month after the iPhone 14 launched. Last year’s iPhone 14 launch happened on September 7, with the devices shipping as soon as a week and a half later. It sounds like this year’s timeline will be similar.

