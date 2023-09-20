Looking for a 5G Plan to Go With That New iPhone? This One Is Half-Price

Planning to splash that cash and pick up an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro outright? You’ll want to pair that shiny new Apple smartphone up with a 5G SIM-only plan that can get the most out of it.

There’s no shortage of options here, but only one provider is currently offering its 5G plans at half price for the first three months and that’s Aussie Broadband. Check out the widget below for a snapshot of your options.

Yep, you read that right. Aussie Broadband is currently running a promotion that cuts the cost of keeping up with its 5G Mobile SIM plans in half for the first three months. All you have to do is sign up for one of the plans featured in the widget above and use the code UNBOX5G at checkout.

This promotion ends on October 11, 2023, and is available with all three of the provider’s 5G mobile plans.

Image: Apple

Of course, Aussie is far from the only option out there when it comes to 5G SIM-only plans and deals. If you’re looking at the cheapest option this provider has to offer – the Aussie Broadband Fast Track 5G mobile plan – then there are several alternatives you might want to consider.

Check out the widget below for a sense of how the Aussie Broadband’s thriftiest 5G compares to other mobile plans with a similar data allowance and price.

More interested in paying $32.50 per month for 80GB instead? Check out the widget below for a sense of how the Aussie Broadband Tech First plan compares to other SIM-only 5G mobile plans with a similar data allowance and price.

While the discounted price on the Aussie Broadband Future Now 5G mobile plan makes for a bargain that’s hard to beat, there are a few providers who might have what it takes. Check out the widget below for a sense of how Aussie Broadband’s most expensive 5G mobile plan compares to the competition.

If you’re looking for a cheap plan, not just a 5G-capable SIM-only one, here are the cheapest iPhone 15 and 15 Pro plans out there.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

