Apple announced the iPhone 15 range last week, comprising, to the surprise of no one, the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The company gave everyone a little over a week to talk about iOS 17, USB-C, and the Action Button before making them available for purchase. But when does the iPhone 15 go on sale? Today, friends, September 22.

Given we’re over here living in the future, the first batch of iPhone 15s to be sold (in the world) went on sale this morning along Australia’s east coast, with the Sydney George Steet store chosen as the launch site. We went along, because of course we did, and chatted with the world’s first iPhone 15 owner. The downside to being on a different time zone to the U.S.? A 3 am wake up for the Apple Wonderlust event; the upside? World’s first iPhone owners.

But, if you didn’t want to queue overnight on Sydney’s streets, that’s ok, for the iPhone 15 is now on sale via the comfort of your phone/tablet/laptop screen.

We’ve covered the iPhone 15 quite a lot these last few weeks, including all the rumours leading up to its unveiling, so we thought we’d put everything in the one place for you.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is Apple’s base model flagship this year. It has USB-C charging, last year’s Dynamic Island, and the A16 Bionic chip that was in the 14 Pro. It has a dual-camera system (48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. It promises up to 20 hours of battery life – that’s measured on video playback, and comes in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations. You can read more about the iPhone 15 here.

Image: Apple

iPhone 15 is now for sale

Outright, via the Apple website:

The 128GB iPhone will cost RRP $1,499

The 256GB iPhone will cost RRP $1,699

The 512GB iPhone will cost RRP $2,049.

We’ve pulled together a list of all the iPhone 15 plans on sale this year from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, as well as worked out the cheapest way to get an iPhone 15 over here.

iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus is much the same as its 15 sibling, but instead of a 6.1‑inch screen, you get a 6.7‑inch screen, with a phone that weighs 30 grams more at 201 grams. While the iPhone 15 Plus goes on sale with the same camera system as the 15, the bigger screen allows the true capabilities of the device to be showcased. You can read more about the iPhone 15 Plus here.

Image: Apple

iPhone 15 Plus is now for sale

Outright, via the Apple website:

The 128GB Plus will cost RRP $1,649

The 256GB Plus will cost RRP $1,849

The 512GB Plus will cost RRP $2,199.

We’ve pulled together a list of all the iPhone 15 Plus plans on sale this year from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, as well as worked out the cheapest way to get an iPhone 15 Plus over here.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro and its Pro Max sibling are essentially levelled-up versions of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The Pro and Pro Max models include more powerful cameras, better screens, and titanium chassis. Apple is marketing the camera system this year as essentially seven cameras, even though it’s just three physical cameras. 0.5x ultrawide (Macro), 0.5x ultrawide (13mm), 1x main (24mm), 1x main (28mm), 1x main (35mm), 2x telephoto (48mm), and 5x telephoto (120mm). You can read more about the iPhone 15 Pro here.

Image: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro is now for sale

Outright, via the Apple website:

The 128GB iPhone 15 Pro will cost RRP $1,849

The 256GB iPhone 15 Pro will cost RRP $2,049

The 512GB iPhone 15 Pro will cost RRP $2,399

The 1TB iPhone 15 Pro will cost RRP $2,749.

We’ve pulled together a list of all the iPhone 15 Pro plans on sale this year from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, as well as worked out the cheapest way to get an iPhone 15 Pro over here.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the larger of the two Pro phones. It measures 159.9 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.25 mm and weighs 221 grams. The cheapest option is 256GB for $2,199 and the 1TB will set you back $2,899, so the 15 Pro Max is also the most expensive iPhone to ever go on sale. The Pro Max this year is a step up from the Pro, not just in screen size – it also allows, via USB-C, for the ability to record 4K video at 60 fps in Pro Res directly to an external storage device. It’s bananas. In our review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max we show off just how incredible the new camera is. You can read more about the iPhone 15 Pro Max here.

Image: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max is now for sale

Outright, via the Apple website:

The 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,199

The 512GB iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,549

The 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost RRP $2,899.

We’ve pulled together a list of all the iPhone 15 Pro Max plans on sale this year from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, as well as worked out the cheapest way to get an iPhone 15 Pro Max over here.

In addition to the iPhone 15 range, Apple has also put the new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 up for sale today.

Image: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu