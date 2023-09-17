MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Godzilla Minus One, One Piece, and More

John Carpenter is lending a peculiar twist to a new horror series. Get your “Hell Yeah!” ready with the new trailer for Harley Quinn’s Kite Man spinoff. Plus, what’s coming on Invasion, and a look at the return of V/H/S. To me, my spoilers!

Godzilla: Minus One

Coming Soon has five new images of Godzilla as he appears in Toho’s Godzilla: Minus One.

Photo: Toho

Photo: Toho

Photo: Toho

Photo: Toho

Photo: Toho

V/H/S 85

Coming Soon also has a new poster for V/H/S 85, coming to Shudder this October 6.

Photo: Shudder

Appendage

A woman’s anxieties physically manifest into a monster in the trailer for Appendage, coming to Hulu this October 2.

Appendage | Official Trailer | Hulu Appendage | Official Trailer | Hulu

The Puppetman

Elsewhere, a supernatural curse causes people to lose control of their bodies in the trailer for The Puppetman, premiering October 13 on Shudder and AMC+.

The Puppetman | Official Trailer | Shudder The Puppetman | Official Trailer | Shudder

Divinity

IGN has another trailer for the mutative immortality serum movie, Divinity, starring Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula and Bella Thorne.

Divinity – Exclusive Trailer (2023) Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula, Bella Thorne Divinity – Exclusive Trailer (2023) Stephen Dorff, Scott Bakula, Bella Thorne

Trolls Band Together

The latest trailer for Trolls Band Together hypes new music by N*Sync.

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer 2 TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer 2

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson adapts Roald Dahl in the trailer for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a 39-minute long short film coming to Netflix this September 29.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar | Official Trailer | Netflix The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar | Official Trailer | Netflix

Krapopolis

According to Coming Soon, the first season of Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis will feature guest appearances by Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Steve Buscemi, Yvett Nicole Brown, Stephanie Beatriz, David Cross, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach and Amber Stevens West.

One Piece

Netflix has officially renewed its live-action One Piece for a second season.

ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

Invasion

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “A Voice From the Other Side,” the fifth episode of Invasion’s second season.

Aneesha, Luke, and the Movement make a plan to locate Sarah. Mitsuki has a devastating encounter with the alien entity.

Kite Man, Hell Yeah!

Kite Man goes to war against Darkseid in the trailer for his new series, Kite Man, Hell Yeah!

Can we get a HELL YEAH?! Get ready for all of Kite Man’s saucy adventures in Kite Man, Hell Yeah!, a spin-off of Harley Quinn, coming in 2024 to Max. pic.twitter.com/83xEpKnbPg — Max (@StreamOnMax) September 14, 2023

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams

Finally, Peacock has released a trailer for Suburban Screams, an “unscripted horror anthology series” remotely-directed from his home by John Carpenter.

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams | Official Trailer | Peacock Original John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

