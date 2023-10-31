MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Loki Season 2, Doctor Who, and More

Not one, but two giant crocodile movies are on the way. Get a sumptuous look at Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron in a new video. Plus, it’s spaghetti Thursdays on the next episode of Rick & Morty. Happy spoiloween, everybody!

Starve Acre

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Brainstorm Media has acquired the North American distribution rights to Starve Acre, the upcoming folk-horror movie starring Matt Smith and Morfydd Clark. Set in 1970’s rural England, the story concerns Richard and Juliette’s “seemingly idyllic family life thrown into turmoil when their son starts acting out of character. At Starve Acre, their remote family home, archaeologist Richard buries himself in exploring a folkloric myth that the ancient oak tree on their land is imbued with phenomenal powers. While Juliette turns to the local community to find some kind of peace, Richard obsessively digs deeper. An unexpected discovery soon occupies the couple’s attention and dark and sinister forces, unwittingly allowed into the home, offer a disturbing possibility of reconnection between them.”

Tik/Croc

Deadline reports Tik/Croc, “a social media horror movie” about “an enormous crocodile that makes headlines when its terrifying rampage is caught on social media” is now in development at Film Mode Entertainment and Jaggi Entertainment. Based on a script by Ryan Meharry (Raising Hope) and Yasmin Kassim (Neighbors), the story will follow “a local high school student desperate for cash and fame” who “sets out on a dangerous mission to capture it all on her TikTok account.”

Crocodile Island

Coincidentally, we also have a trailer for Crocodile Island, a film about a father and daughter trapped on the archipelago of the title located in “the Devil’s Sea, the Bermuda Triangle of Asia.”

CROCODILE ISLAND Official Trailer | Starring Gallen Lo & Liao Yinyue CROCODILE ISLAND Official Trailer | Starring Gallen Lo & Liao Yinyue

The Boy and the Heron

Studio Ghibli has also released a tie-in music video for The Boy and the Heron.

THE BOY AND THE HERON – Kenshi Yonezu “Spinning Globe” Teaser THE BOY AND THE HERON – Kenshi Yonezu “Spinning Globe” Teaser

Nautilus

After being scrapped by Disney+, TV Line reports the Jules Verne-inspired British drama series, Nautilus, will now air on AMC later this year.

Invincible

In conversation with The Hollywood Handle, Invincible showrunner Simon Racioppa addressed the rumor Spider-Man makes a cameo in season two.

I’d love to have crossovers with all, with DC, with Marvel, with all these other characters. I mean… in our show you gotta have to wait and see if that’s a thing that can happen or not. I’d love that to happen, you know, is very tricky nowadays, for Marvel they sometimes license their characters to other studios. So crossing over in television is way harder than it is in comic books.

Loki

Zaniac has its world premiere in a new trailer for the final two episodes of Loki’s second season.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Mid-Season Trailer Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Mid-Season Trailer

Doctor Who

The Fourteenth Doctor sets his time rotor to November 25 in a teaser for Doctor Who’s first 60th anniversary special—including part of the opening to the new version of the show’s theme.

BBC1 – Doctor Who (teaser trailer) 25.11.2023 BBC1 – Doctor Who (teaser trailer) 25.11.2023

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick serves his famous spaghetti in the trailer for “That’s Amorte,” next week’s episode of Rick and Morty.

[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 Promo [adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 4 Promo

