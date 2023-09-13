Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Tempts Us With Spooky David Duchovny

The trailer for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is here, and for many horror fans, the path of thinking will likely go like this: “Pet Sematary prequel? Why do we need this?” Then, an abrupt change of gears: “Hold up—David Duchovny is in this? Ok… I’m interested.” Test your own reaction by watching the clip below:

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines | Official Trailer | Paramount+

The world wasn’t exactly screaming out for a Pet Sematary prequel—one reason being that in the original Stephen King story, the cursed graveyard is ascribed to and/or blamed on local Indigenous people, echoing the “Indian burial ground” trope that the horror genre was infatuated with for a time. And there’s definitely some evidence this new movie will investigate that part of the plot, though presumably—though the movie’s set in 1969—it will take a more nuanced approach, as is befitting a movie being released in 2023, and actually include some Indigenous representation.

However, what mostly intrigues about Pet Sematary: Bloodlines—which follows a young version of Jud (Jackson White), played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 Pet Sematary adaptation and John Lithgow in the 2019 remake—is its cast; it includes David Duchovny, Henry Thomas, and yes, that is indeed the one and only Pam Grier taking aim at the end of the trailer.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines has its premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month, then on October 6, it will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

