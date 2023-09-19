Rick and Morty’s Season 7 Credits Absolutely Don’t Address the Elephant in the Room

Rick and Morty fans know that the show’s opening credits are always some variety of “two truths and a lie.” Some of the wild scenarios glimpsed in the sequence are clipped from the new season, and some are just surreal misdirections. If you’re hoping season seven’s credits will offer any hints about the Adult Swim show’s big mystery—the recasting of Rick and Morty after Justin Roiland’s departure—well, keep holding your breath.

However, while we wait and wait and wait to find out who’ll be adding their pipes to the show—if the strikes continue, realistically we may not know until much closer to the October premiere—we’re still excited to get a peek at season seven, no matter how cryptic it is.

Glimpses of season seven give us a buff Summer, a very buff and flexible Jerry, a grave-piercing zombie hand, the alarming tongue-skiing seen in the thumbnail above, and whatever this Beth-vs-Beth cupcake dance thing is:

Rick and Morty returns Sunday, October 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim, with new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the next day. It should be landing on Netflix for those of us down under.

